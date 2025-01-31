High School

Annie Wright vs. Bremerton: Live score, updates of Washington high school boys basketball (1/30/2025)

Can Knights, led by super sophomore Jalen Davis, make life interesting for Class 1A favorites?

Todd Milles

Annie Wright boys (1A) have defeated consensus top teams in Washington (Rainier Beach) and Oregon (Central Catholic) in 2024-25.
Photo by Lane Mathews

Explosive Class 2A contender Bremerton trying to solve the tough defense of Class 1A favorite Annie Wright?

Sophomore Jalen Davis trying to lead the Knights past Jeremiah Harshman and the tested Gators?

It should all be in store in this small-school thriller.

The two programs meet at 7 p.m. Pacific time in Bremerton. A live feed is available on Hudl TV.

SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 9. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.

PRE-GAME: ANNIE WRIGHT VS. BREMERTON

FIRST QUARTER

Updates will be provided as soon as game begins.

---

About Annie Wright

Key players—  G Jeremiah Harshman, F Martin Kaupanger, G Reggie Lester.

About Bremerton

Key players— G Jalen Davis, G Keith Jackmon, G Enoch Taylor.

---

---

Published |Modified
