Bellevue vs. Eastlake: Live score, updates of Washington high school football in seventh week (10/18/2024)

Is reigning Class 3A champion Bellevue simply unstoppable in KingCo play?

Todd Milles

Kason Carta has become the starting quarterback for Bellevue starting in 2024.
Kason Carta has become the starting quarterback for Bellevue starting in 2024.

Defending WIAA Class 3A champion Bellevue has had its way with everybody in the state so far, including new opponents in the upper division of the KingCo.

Can defending league champion Eastlake stop the Wolverines' run Friday night?

The two teams meet at 7 p.m. Pacific time. A live feed is available on the Eastlake YouTube channel.

SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 7. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.

PRE-GAME: BELLEVUE VS. EASTLAKE

FIRST QUARTER

Will be updated when game begins.

---

About Bellevue

Key players— RB Max Jones, OL/DL Demetri Manning, ATH/LB Ryken Moon, RB/DB Bryce Smith, OL/DL Willi Wascher,

About Eastlake

Key players— OL/DL Jack Beardall, WR/DB Bryson Hodges, RB/LB Colby Johnson, RB Myles Johnson, LB Dominic Miller.

WEEK 7 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PRIMER

---

---

Published
Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

