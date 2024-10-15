Week 7 Washington high school football preview: 3 storylines, game picks and matchups to follow around the state
The regular season of Washington high school football is past the midway point. League championship races are shaping up. Games are becoming more important.
Will Week 7 become a pivotal juncture?
Here is a quick recap of last week’s highlights, and a look forward to Week 7 storylines and games to follow:
---
REWIND SBLIVE’S WEEK 6 COVERAGE
Fri: (3A) Eastside Catholic 27, (3A) Roosevelt 26
* 4 games you should not have missed
---
'COMEBACK CITY' STORY IN WEEK 6
After being a Class 1B contender the past couple of seasons, the Mossyrock Vikings are finding the transition back to 11-man football tougher than they expected.
But they finally registered their first Class 2B win Friday - a 42-37 win over Toutle Lake.
Quarterback Easton Kolb gave the Vikings their final lead on a 6-yard touchdown run with 2:15 remaining, and the defense got the pivotal stop it needed - on a night in which it didn't have many stands of resistance.
"It was a fun win," said Mossyrock coach Eric Ollikainen, who earned his second career 11-man coaching victory. He won his final game at Fort Vancouver.
"But I have also lost 10 years of my life (getting to this point)."
Every time the Vikings would take a lead, Toutle Lake would regain it in quick-strike order.
Fortunately, Mossyrock could lean on Kolb, who had 484 yards of total offense Friday, and answered every Ducks' response.
Although most of Ollikainen's background is in 11-man football, he admitted the change back to it in 2024 has had "a lot of adversity" - starting with how to navigate District, the deepest and most challenging district in the classification.
But the coach has had to be patient with his team because "the kids have played eight-man football for four, five or six years, so the learning process in trying to teach them has been tough. But we've been plugging away at it."
---
TOP STORYLINES TO FOLLOW IN WEEK 7
Moses Lake, Easmont have 4A CBBN title in sights
Brett Jay was hired at Moses Lake in 2021, and a few months later, he led the Mavericks to the 4A CBBN title. But over the past two seasons, they have come up short, including a 35-8 loss to Eastmont in a for-all-the-marbles encounter at the end of the regular season that sent them into a playoff pigtail game. The likely league-title rematch is Friday night. "It's always fun to play Eastmont," Jay said.
Will 4A Wesco continue to be three-team race?
If Arlington wins, it sets up a winner-take-all 4A Wesco showdown with Lake Stevens. If Glacier Peak wins, it is still alive for a share of the league championship. What will prevail in this matchup - the Eagles' offensive fireworks of the Grizzlies' ball-control physicality? "They are very similar to Lake Stevens ... being dynamic on offense," Grizzlies coach Shane Keck. "And their kids play super hard."
Meridian trying to make waves in Whatcom County
The last time Meridian was a serious factor in the 1A Northwest Conference race was 2018 - its last league title. Since then, the Trojans have won just five league games (excluding COVID season) up until this fall. Now, Meridian meets league favorite Nooksack Valley for inside track to the No. 1 seed. Both teams showcase top tailbacks - Colton Lentz for the Pioneers and Landon Downey for Meridian. "It is a big game up here for us," Meridian coach Pat Ames said.
---
TOP THREE WEEK 7 GAMES ON TAP
3A No. 1 Bellevue Wolverines (5-0) at 4A No. 8 Eastlake Wolves (4-2)
7 p.m. Friday at Eastlake High School, Sammamish
Skinny: Wolves faced Wing-T earlier (Tumwater) and lost. Second time a charm?
Live streaming link: Eastlake YouTube channel.
SBLive Washington’s pick: Bellevue, 36-26.
—
3A No. 2 Kennewick Lions (6-0) at 4A No. 10 Chiawana Riverhawks (5-1)
7 p.m. Friday at Edgar Brown Stadium, Pasco
Skinny: Right now, two best - and most physical - teams in Mid-Columbia Conference go at it.
Live streaming link: None available.
SBLive Washington’s pick: Kennewick, 17-14.
---
2A No. 2 Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (6-0) at 2A No. 4 Lynden Lions (5-1)
7 p.m. Friday at Lynden High School
Skinny: For all the close-call finishes, Lions still in position to gain share of 2A Northwest title.
Live streaming link: NFHS Network
SBLive Washington’s pick: Archbishop Murphy, 33-28.
—