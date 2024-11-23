Bellevue vs. Kennewick: Live score, updates of Washington high school football quarterfinals (11/23/2024)
If there is one team that relishes the opportunity to go toe-to-toe with reigning Class 3A champion Bellevue, it is the Kennewick Lions.
They played the Wolverines tough, losing a close 2021 state championship game.
The two programs meet in a rematch at 3 p.m. Pacific time in a WIAA Class 3A quarterfinal game at Belleve High School. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 12. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
PRE-GAME: BELLEVUE VS. KENNEWICK
FIRST QUARTER
Updates provided when play starts.
---
About Bellevue
Key players— RB Max Jones, OL/DL Demetri Manning, RB/LB Ryken Moon, DL Johnny O'Connor, RB/DB Bryce Smith
About Kennewick
Key players— OL Jose Cadenas, RB Canaan Hays, DL Tanner Larson, LB Cooper Neer, RB Alex Roberts
* WEEK 12 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PLAYOFF PRIMER
---
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
---