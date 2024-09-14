Bellevue vs. Lake Stevens: Live score, updates of Washington high school football in second week (9/13/2024)
It is a weekend of non-league matchups of current WIAA football champions taking on one another.
This is the biggie - 3A No. 1 Bellevue traveling to 4A No. 3 Lake Stevens. Both won state championships in their respective classifications last December in Husky Stadium.
Last season, these two programs met in Bellevue as the Vikings wiped out a 21-point deficit to edge the Wolverines, 34-31.
The two face off at 7 p.m. Pacific time. The game will be streamed live on STSPN Sports Video.
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 2. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
About Bellevue
Key players— RB Max Jones, OL/DL Demetri Manning, ATH Ryken Moon, RB/DB Bryce Smith, OL/DL Willi Wascher
About Lake Stevens
Key players— OL Luke Baird, TE/LB Keegan Howard, WR/DB Cannon Kennard, RB Jayshon Limar, QB Kolton Matson,
* WEEK 2 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PRIMER
---
