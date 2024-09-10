High School

Week 2 Washington high school football preview: 3 storylines, game picks and matchups to follow around the state

Four of the six 2023 WIAA champions will play one another Friday - 3A Bellevue at 4A Lake Stevens and 2B Okanogan at 1B-now-2B Liberty Bell

Bellevue's Willi Wascher, left, and Demetri Manning, work together for Bellevue High School at the Thurston County Team Camp in Tumwater.
Bellevue's Willi Wascher, left, and Demetri Manning, work together for Bellevue High School at the Thurston County Team Camp in Tumwater. / Photo by Todd Milles

There might not be a bigger blockbuster regular-season matchup around the state than what will happen Friday night - Class 4A champion Lake Stevens hosting Class 3A champion Bellevue (for a third consecutive season).

The Vikings were preseason No. 1 in Class 4A, but were upended in their opener - 31-28 by Sumner in overtime. They are now No. 3.

Bellevue remains in the top spot in Class 3A, and is coming off a 35-7 win at Bethel.

Here is a quick recap of last week’s highlights, and a look forward to Week 2 storylines and games to follow:

---

Heading into 2024 season, O'Dea football coach Monte Kohler has 381 career wins.
Heading into 2024 season, O'Dea football coach Monte Kohler has 381 career wins. / Photo by Vince Miller

---

Lake Washington drove 85 yards in final two minutes to upend Newport of Bellevue, 27-26, to open 2024 season.
Lake Washington drove 85 yards in final two minutes to upend Newport of Bellevue, 27-26, to open 2024 season. / Photo courtesy of Lake Washington athletics

'COMEBACK CITY' STORY IN WEEK 1

Talk about perseverance, both sides of the Lake Washington football showed it in the final minutes of the Kangaroos' 27-26 home victory over Newport of Bellevue.

The defense notched a fourth-down hold deep in Lake Washington territory with 2:30 to go, and the offense drove 85 yards in two minutes to set up Oliver Chan's 27-yard game-winning field goals in the final seconds.

"We installed a new offense to ore no-huddle, but we had not practiced any two-minute drill," Lake Washington coach Andy Arena said.

Shoutout to backup quarterback Jackson Tarrach, who engineered the final drive. His 40-yard scramble-play completion to wide receiver Brady Carlson highlighted the march.

---

Two-time Class 1B champion Liberty Bell, led by state player of year Lucien Paz, moves back up to Class 2B in 2024.
Two-time Class 1B champion Liberty Bell, led by state player of year Lucien Paz, moves back up to Class 2B in 2024. / Photo by Alisha McMillan

TOP STORYLINES TO FOLLOW IN WEEK 2

Champions collide in powerhouse tilt

All the early-season opportunity for great non-league matchups brings us to this apex - defending Class 3A champion Bellevue travels to two-time defending Class 4A champion Lake Stevens. Offense should not be an issue for either the Wolverines' Wing-T (326 rushing yards vs. Bethel) or the balanced Vikings (503 total yards vs. Sumner), so it could come down to which defense gets just enough stops to help get a win. Lake Stevens has won both meeting in 2022 and 2023.

Can Kamiakin, Chiawana settle things in regulation?

The two smashmouth 4A Mid-Columbia Conference rivals go at it Thursday as fifth-ranked Kamiakin hosts Chiawana. And the two programs have split overtime verdicts over the past two seasons - with the Braves winning 20-13 last season on Trent Woodhouse's touchdown pass to Kyler Rutz on their extra-session series. But Woodhouse also had five interceptions in that game - something linebacker Cooper MacPherson and the Riverhawks defensive crew will surely remember.

Two more reigning WIAA champions face off

In an interesting twist, two reigning state champions - Okanogan (2B) and Liberty Bell (1B) will play each other Friday. That is because Liberty Bell is now a Class 2B program. And Bulldogs' coach Erick Judd knows contrasting styles - Okanogan's inside-the-hashes power vesus Liberty Bell's perimeter speed - will be on display. "We've played against the Paz brothers (Lucien and Remington) in other sports, so we know how great of athletes they are," Judd said.

---

Lake Stevens captured the Class 4A football championship in the WIAA's first year holding Gridiron Classic at Husky Stadium.
Lake Stevens captured the Class 4A football championship in the WIAA's first year holding Gridiron Classic at Husky Stadium. / Photo by Vince Miller

TOP THREE WEEK 2 GAMES ON TAP

Chiawana Riverhawks (0-1) at No. 5 Kamiakin Braves (1-0)

7 p.m. Thursday at Lampson Stadium, Kennewick

Skinny: Expect physical defense and very little scoring between these two MCC rivals.

Live streaming link: NFHS Network

SBLive Washington’s pick: Kamiakin, 16-14.

3A No. 1 Bellevue Wolverines (1-0) at 4A No. 3 Lake Stevens Vikings (0-1)

7 p.m. Friday at Lake Stevens High School

Skinny: Viks won both past meetings (2022, 2023), but unseasoned run defense will be put to test.

Live streaming link: NFHS Network

SBLive Washington’s pick: Bellevue, 38-34.

No. 7 Graham-Kapowsin (1-0) at Skyview (1-0)

Skinny: Big key to outcome is which of these first-year starting quarterbacks shines brightest?

Live streaming link: None

SBLive Washington’s pick: Skyview, 29-27.

---

Published
Todd Miles

TODD MILLES

