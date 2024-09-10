Week 2 Washington high school football preview: 3 storylines, game picks and matchups to follow around the state
There might not be a bigger blockbuster regular-season matchup around the state than what will happen Friday night - Class 4A champion Lake Stevens hosting Class 3A champion Bellevue (for a third consecutive season).
The Vikings were preseason No. 1 in Class 4A, but were upended in their opener - 31-28 by Sumner in overtime. They are now No. 3.
Bellevue remains in the top spot in Class 3A, and is coming off a 35-7 win at Bethel.
Here is a quick recap of last week’s highlights, and a look forward to Week 2 storylines and games to follow:
---
REWIND SBLIVE’S WEEK 1 COVERAGE
Thu: (4A) Yelm 42, (3A) Mount Tahoma 34
Fri: (3A) O'Dea 35, (4A) Graham-Kapowsin 28
Fri: (4A) Sumner 31, (4A) Lake Stevens 28 (OT)
Fri: (3A) Eastside Catholic 40, (4A) Eastlake 14
Weekendi: 4 games you should not have missed
---
'COMEBACK CITY' STORY IN WEEK 1
Talk about perseverance, both sides of the Lake Washington football showed it in the final minutes of the Kangaroos' 27-26 home victory over Newport of Bellevue.
The defense notched a fourth-down hold deep in Lake Washington territory with 2:30 to go, and the offense drove 85 yards in two minutes to set up Oliver Chan's 27-yard game-winning field goals in the final seconds.
"We installed a new offense to ore no-huddle, but we had not practiced any two-minute drill," Lake Washington coach Andy Arena said.
Shoutout to backup quarterback Jackson Tarrach, who engineered the final drive. His 40-yard scramble-play completion to wide receiver Brady Carlson highlighted the march.
---
TOP STORYLINES TO FOLLOW IN WEEK 2
Champions collide in powerhouse tilt
All the early-season opportunity for great non-league matchups brings us to this apex - defending Class 3A champion Bellevue travels to two-time defending Class 4A champion Lake Stevens. Offense should not be an issue for either the Wolverines' Wing-T (326 rushing yards vs. Bethel) or the balanced Vikings (503 total yards vs. Sumner), so it could come down to which defense gets just enough stops to help get a win. Lake Stevens has won both meeting in 2022 and 2023.
Can Kamiakin, Chiawana settle things in regulation?
The two smashmouth 4A Mid-Columbia Conference rivals go at it Thursday as fifth-ranked Kamiakin hosts Chiawana. And the two programs have split overtime verdicts over the past two seasons - with the Braves winning 20-13 last season on Trent Woodhouse's touchdown pass to Kyler Rutz on their extra-session series. But Woodhouse also had five interceptions in that game - something linebacker Cooper MacPherson and the Riverhawks defensive crew will surely remember.
Two more reigning WIAA champions face off
In an interesting twist, two reigning state champions - Okanogan (2B) and Liberty Bell (1B) will play each other Friday. That is because Liberty Bell is now a Class 2B program. And Bulldogs' coach Erick Judd knows contrasting styles - Okanogan's inside-the-hashes power vesus Liberty Bell's perimeter speed - will be on display. "We've played against the Paz brothers (Lucien and Remington) in other sports, so we know how great of athletes they are," Judd said.
---
TOP THREE WEEK 2 GAMES ON TAP
Chiawana Riverhawks (0-1) at No. 5 Kamiakin Braves (1-0)
7 p.m. Thursday at Lampson Stadium, Kennewick
Skinny: Expect physical defense and very little scoring between these two MCC rivals.
Live streaming link: NFHS Network
SBLive Washington’s pick: Kamiakin, 16-14.
—
3A No. 1 Bellevue Wolverines (1-0) at 4A No. 3 Lake Stevens Vikings (0-1)
7 p.m. Friday at Lake Stevens High School
Skinny: Viks won both past meetings (2022, 2023), but unseasoned run defense will be put to test.
Live streaming link: NFHS Network
SBLive Washington’s pick: Bellevue, 38-34.
—
No. 7 Graham-Kapowsin (1-0) at Skyview (1-0)
Skinny: Big key to outcome is which of these first-year starting quarterbacks shines brightest?
Live streaming link: None
SBLive Washington’s pick: Skyview, 29-27.
---