Bellevue vs. Mount Si: Live score, updates of Washington high school boys basketball (1/17/2025)

KingCo supremacy likely at stake when reigning 4A champion Wildcats host Wolverines in Snoqualmie

Todd Milles

Lattimore Ford and defending Class 4A champion Mount Si are still atop SBLive WA rankings early in 2025
Photo by Vince Miller

Over the past few seasons, Mount Si (4A) and Bellevue (3A) have dominated their respective KingCo championship races.

But this winter, the best programs in the league have combined, leaving these two teams to go toe-to-toe for the upper-division crown.

Mount Si won Round 1 earlier this season, but now the two programs meet in a rematch at 8 p.m. Pacific time in Snoqualmie. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).

SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 9. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.

PRE-GAME: BELLEVUE VS. MOUNT SI

FIRST QUARTER

Will be updated as soon as game begins.

---

About Bellevue

Key players—  F Nick Norrah, G Bryce Smith, F Marco Varani.

About Mount Si

Key players— G Jake Bonnofsky, G/F Brady Hennig, G Lattimore Ford.

---

---

Published
