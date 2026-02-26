Rainier Beach’s Tyran Stokes on the Verge of Completing His Career with High School Basketball's Biggest Honor
When someone mentions the top boys basketball players in the class of 2026, Rainier Beach High School's Tyran Stokes is always mentioned. According to Rivals, 247Sports, and ESPN, all three recruiting services have the 6-foot-7, 230-pound Seattle, Washington small forward ranked as their No. 1 player. This makes him the consensus top player and a potential top pick in the 2028 NBA Draft.
Stokes Has a Chance To Make History at Rainier Beach
Stokes is a Naismith Player of the Year candidate, and if he were to win the award, he would be the first player from the powerhouse Rainier Beach to ever win the most prestigious award in high school basketball. If Stokes takes home the trophy, he would cement himself as the top player in the nation and add himself to a prestigious club that features NBA stars Lebron James, Cade Cunningham, Chet Holmgren, and Dwight Howard.
Stokes made the move to Washington and Rainier Beach last November, one week after it was revealed that he withdrew from Notre Dame-Sherman Oaks in Los Angeles. Earlier this month, Stokes scored 63 points during a 107-38 victory over West Seattle, just days after Stokes learned of his selection as a McDonald's All-American.
Right now, Rainier Beach is 26-1 this year, and it just won the district championship. They Vikings are the defending 3A champions, so they will have a target on their back, but with Stokes, they are in a great spot to defend their title.
Tyran Stokes College Decision
Stokes has not made his final decision yet, nor has he announced a commitment date, but it sounds like the talented wing is down to Kansas and Kentucky, two of the most historic Blue Bloods in college basketball. It's no surprise that Bill Self and Mark Pope are pushing hard for Stokes. He's potentially a generational talent. Oregon is also considered to still be in the mix. Wherever Stokes enrolls, he is likely to be there for just one year before moving on to the NBA.
What Stokes Brings to the Table
The trait scouts love most about Stokes is his elite athleticism. His combination of size, length, power, and speed is off the charts. He can score at all three levels, but it’s his ability to slash to the basket and finish that really stands out. And he’s not just an offensive threat. Stokes can make an impact on defense as well, giving him true two-way upside at the next level.