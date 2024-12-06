Bellevue vs. O'Dea: Live score, updates of Washington high school football championships (12/6/2024)
It doesn't get much better, tradition-wise or offensive style, than No. 1 Bellevue and No. 2 O'Dea in the Class 3A finals.
The defending state champion Wolverines, led by fullback Max Jones, is a master of the Wing-T. The Fighting Irish, led by running back Uriah Stringfield, will run directly at defenses, and navigated a difficult 3A Metro League this fall.
The two programs meet at 7 p.m. Pacific time in a WIAA Class 3A championship game at Husky Stadium. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 14. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
FIRST QUARTER
Action will be updated as soon as game begins.
About Bellevue
Key players— RB Max Jones, OL/DL Demetri Manning, RB/LB Ryken Moon, DB A.J. Morton, DL Johnny O'Connor, RB/DB Bryce Smith, OL Willi Wascher.
About O'Dea
Key players— OL Jonah Martin, ATH/DB Sage 5alopek, DL David Schwerzel, DL Sioeli Siale, RB Uriah Stringfield, RB/LB Rasaan Thomas, TE Zander Turner,
