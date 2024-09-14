Bothell vs. Arlington: Live score, updates of Washington high school football in second week (9/13/2024)
Arlington knows if it wants to be considered a viable Class 4A contender after many seasons in 3A, it has to beat some of those storied programs in the classification.
A good start would be Friday night by hosting 4A KingCo titan Bothell.
The two face off at 7 p.m. Pacific time. The game will be streamed live on the NFHS Network (subscription only).
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 2. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
PRE-GAME: BOTHELL VS. ARLINGTON
FIRST QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN, XXX: Action here. (XXX, x-x, x:xx)
About Bothell
Key players— RB/LB Kingston Fleming-Maile, RB Wyatt Mickelberry, WR/DB Eliandry Ozuna, OL Caden Price, QB Jaylen Viars,
About Arlington
Key players— LB Alex Cunningham, QB Leyton Martin, RB Caleb Reed, OL Dylan Scott, WR/DB Jake Willis.
* WEEK 2 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PRIMER
