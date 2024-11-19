Bracket Breakdown: Washington high school (WIAA) 1A state football playoff quarterfinal matchups, game picks
The WIAA state football playoffs continue Friday, and eight schools in each classification (4A-1B) are still in the hunt for a Gridiron Classic championship, which will be held Dec. 6-7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
Here is a quick Class 1A primer for quarterfinal action around the state of Washington:
---
CLASS 1A QUARTERFINALS (Bracket)
Lynden Christian (8-3) at Royal (10-0), 2 p.m. Saturday, Royal City
Life Christian Academy (9-1) at Seton Catholic (11-0), 7 p.m. Saturday, Doc Harris Stadium, Camas
Montesano (8-3) at La Center (10-1), 1 p.m. Saturday, Woodland HS
Nooksack Valley (9-2) at Cashmere (10-1), 1 p.m. Saturday, Apple Bowl, Wenatchee
Most intriguing matchup: Nooksack Valley has the one thing to not only quiet a boisterous crowd on the road, but also keep Cashmere's big-play, quick-strike offense at bay - workhorse RB Colton Lentz, the classification's most productive ball carrier. Easily week's best game, on paper.
Upset potential: Life Christian Academy is one of the few teams remaining that can matchup up with Seton Catholic athletically, led by QB Jabez Boyd. But do the Eagles have the depth and discipline to float in deep waters, especially when the Cougars go on a scoring run?
Moving on to WIAA semifinals: Royal, Seton Catholic, Nooksack Valley, Montesano
---