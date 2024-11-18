Bracket Breakdown: Washington high school (WIAA) 1B state football playoff quarterfinal matchups, game picks
The WIAA state football playoffs continue Friday, and eight schools in each classification (4A-1B) are still in the hunt for a Gridiron Classic championship, which will be held Dec. 6-7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
Here is a quick Class 1B primer for quarterfinal action around the state of Washington:
CLASS 1B QUARTERFINALS (Bracket)
No. 8 DeSales (10-1) at No. 1 Liberty Christian (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Fran Rish Stadium, Richland
No. 10 Garfield-Palouse (6-5) at No. 2 Wilbur-Creston-Keller (11-0), 4 p.m. Saturday, Lions Field, Moses Lake
No. 6 Pomeroy (10-1) at No. 3 Naselle (11-0), 1 p.m. Saturday, South Bend HS
No. 5 Neah Bay (11-1) at No. 4 Almira-Coulee-Hartline (9-2), 1 p.m. Saturday, Lions Field, Moses Lake
Most intriguing matchup: Everyone is well aware of Neah Bay's physical rushing attack, but Almira-Coulee-Hartline has more ways to beat you (QB Caden Correia passing and running; RB Carter Pitts rushing) - and boasts one of the deepest rosters in the classification.
Upset potential: While Naselle attempts to get its talented offensive backfield going again after injury-related absences, Jett Slusser is healthy - and highly productive - as the Pomeroy signal caller. Pirates' payback upcoming after last year's playoff exit?
Moving on to WIAA semifinals: Liberty Christian, Wilbur-Creston-Keller, Naselle, Almira-Coulee-Hartline
---