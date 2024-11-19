Bracket Breakdown: Washington high school (WIAA) 2A state football playoff quarterfinal matchups, game picks
The WIAA state football playoffs continue Friday, and eight schools in each classification (4A-1B) are still in the hunt for a Gridiron Classic championship, which will be held Dec. 6-7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
Here is a quick Class 2A primer for quarterfinal action around the state of Washington:
---
CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS (Bracket)
No. 9 Sehome (8-3) at No. 1 Tumwater (11-0), 3 p.m. Saturday, Tumwater District Stadium
No. 7 West Valley of Spokane (11-0) at No. 2 Anacortes (10-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, Rice Field
No. 6 W.F. West (10-1) at No. 3 Franklin Pierce (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Franklin Pierce District Stadium, Parkland
No. 5 Archbishop Murphy (9-1) at No. 4 Lynden (10-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, Ferndale HS
Most intriguing matchup: The all-2A Northwest Conference rematch should be a doozy in Ferndale. And if styles make games, Lynden is salivating at seeing the one offense it is constructed to stop - the Wing-T. In fact, improving Lions' defense might even be faster on turf than earlier win on grass.
Upset potential: 2A SPSL champion Franklin Pierce has bludgeoned teams in Power-T all season, and have distinct physicality advantage here. But if Bearcats, led by dynamic QB Gage Brumfield, can get a lead, they have overall skill-position talent to finish the deed.
Moving on to WIAA semifinals: Tumwater, Anacortes, Lynden, W.F. West
---