Bracket Breakdown: Washington high school (WIAA) 2A state football playoff quarterfinal matchups, game picks

If No. 3 seed Franklin Pierce can win its home playoff game against WF West, it will reach state semifinals for first time since 2007

Todd Milles

Jeremiah Orcutt and the Franklin Pierce offense have been dominant all fall.
The WIAA state football playoffs continue Friday, and eight schools in each classification (4A-1B) are still in the hunt for a Gridiron Classic championship, which will be held Dec. 6-7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

Here is a quick Class 2A primer for quarterfinal action around the state of Washington:

CLASS 2A QUARTERFINALS (Bracket)

No. 9 Sehome (8-3) at No. 1 Tumwater (11-0), 3 p.m. Saturday, Tumwater District Stadium

No. 7 West Valley of Spokane (11-0) at No. 2 Anacortes (10-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, Rice Field

No. 6 W.F. West (10-1) at No. 3 Franklin Pierce (11-0), 7 p.m. Friday, Franklin Pierce District Stadium, Parkland

No. 5 Archbishop Murphy (9-1) at No. 4 Lynden (10-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, Ferndale HS

Most intriguing matchup: The all-2A Northwest Conference rematch should be a doozy in Ferndale. And if styles make games, Lynden is salivating at seeing the one offense it is constructed to stop - the Wing-T. In fact, improving Lions' defense might even be faster on turf than earlier win on grass.

Upset potential: 2A SPSL champion Franklin Pierce has bludgeoned teams in Power-T all season, and have distinct physicality advantage here. But if Bearcats, led by dynamic QB Gage Brumfield, can get a lead, they have overall skill-position talent to finish the deed.

Moving on to WIAA semifinals: Tumwater, Anacortes, Lynden, W.F. West

Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

