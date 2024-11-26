High School

Bracket Breakdown: Washington high school (WIAA) 2B state football playoff semifinal matchups, game picks

Can 2B Northeast members Freeman, Asotin prevent another Okanogan-Napavine state championship game from happening?

Todd Milles

Freeman has won at least one road state playoff game in each of the past three seasons, and faces No. 1 Okanogan in 2B semifinals.
Freeman has won at least one road state playoff game in each of the past three seasons, and faces No. 1 Okanogan in 2B semifinals. / Photo by Lane Mathews

The WIAA state football playoffs march on Saturday, and four programs in each classification (4A-1B) are still in the hunt for a Gridiron Classic championship, which will be held Dec. 6-7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

Here is a quick Class 2B primer for semifinal action around the state of Washington:

---

Okanogan's Carter Kuchenbuch led school to WIAA Class 2B football championship in 2023 at Husky Stadium.
Okanogan's Carter Kuchenbuch led school to WIAA Class 2B football championship in 2023 at Husky Stadium. / Photo by Todd Milles

CLASS 2B SEMIFINALS (Bracket)

No. 5 seed Freeman (11-1) at No. 1 Okanogan (12-0), 4 p.m. Saturday, Apple Bowl, Wenatchee

Skinny: If Scotties repeat what they did last week in getting out fast against Onalaska, they have a chance against the defending state champions, who are due for a nail-biter.

Game picksSBLIve WA - Okanogan, 26-23. Evans Rankings - Okanogan, 42-21.

---

No. 3 seed Napavine (10-2) at No. 2 Asotin (12-0), 4 p.m. Saturday, Fran Rish Stadium, Richland

Skinny: Rematch of 2008 state title game, can the Panthers keep big-play Napavine offense on the sideline by controlling clock and pace with RB Peter Eggleston and QB Cody Ellis on ground?

Game picksSBLIve WA - Napavine, 19-14. Evans Rankings - Asotin, 28-27.

---

Published
Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

Home/Washington