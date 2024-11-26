Bracket Breakdown: Washington high school (WIAA) 2B state football playoff semifinal matchups, game picks
The WIAA state football playoffs march on Saturday, and four programs in each classification (4A-1B) are still in the hunt for a Gridiron Classic championship, which will be held Dec. 6-7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
Here is a quick Class 2B primer for semifinal action around the state of Washington:
---
CLASS 2B SEMIFINALS (Bracket)
No. 5 seed Freeman (11-1) at No. 1 Okanogan (12-0), 4 p.m. Saturday, Apple Bowl, Wenatchee
Skinny: If Scotties repeat what they did last week in getting out fast against Onalaska, they have a chance against the defending state champions, who are due for a nail-biter.
Game picks: SBLIve WA - Okanogan, 26-23. Evans Rankings - Okanogan, 42-21.
---
No. 3 seed Napavine (10-2) at No. 2 Asotin (12-0), 4 p.m. Saturday, Fran Rish Stadium, Richland
Skinny: Rematch of 2008 state title game, can the Panthers keep big-play Napavine offense on the sideline by controlling clock and pace with RB Peter Eggleston and QB Cody Ellis on ground?
Game picks: SBLIve WA - Napavine, 19-14. Evans Rankings - Asotin, 28-27.
---