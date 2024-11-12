Bracket Breakdown: Washington high school (WIAA) 2B state football tournament first-round matchups, game picks
The WIAA state football playoffs begin Friday, and 16 (or 12 in 1A) schools in each classification (4A-1B) are still alive for a Gridiron Classic championship, which will be held Dec. 6-7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
Here is a quick Class 2B primer for first-round action around the state of Washington:
---
CLASS 2B (Bracket)
1-seed Okanogan (10-0) vs. No. 16 Friday Harbor (4-5), 11 a.m. Saturday, Okanogan HS
2-seed Asotin (10-0) vs. No. 15 Cle Elum-Roslyn (7-3), 4 p.m. Saturday, Asotin HS
3-seed Napavine (8-2) vs. No. 14 Columbia of Burbank (5-4), 4 p.m. Saturday, Tiger Stadium, Centralia
4-seed Onalaska (9-1) vs. No. 13 Newport (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Onalaska HS
5-seed Freeman (9-1) vs. No. 12 Goldendale (7-2), 1 p.m. Saturday, Freeman HS
6-seed Liberty Bell (8-1) vs. No. 11 Adna (7-3), 1 p.m. Saturday, Liberty Bell HS
7-seed Northwest Christian of Colbert (7-2) vs. No,. 10 La Salle (9-1), 5 p.m. Saturday, Union Stadium, Mead (Spokane)
8-seed Tri Cities Prep (8-2) vs. No. 9 Toledo (9-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, Fran Rish Stadium, Richland
Most intriguing matchup: At one point, Toledo was ranked No. 2 before loss to Onalaska. Now, Timberwolves are on road against resurgent Jaguars' squad, which captured EWAC championship this fall.
Deep upset potential: Injuries derailed 2023 EWAC champion Goldendale early, but now healthy, underrated Timberwolves' secondary could challenge high-powered Freeman passing attack, led by QB Logan Schultz.
Moving on to WIAA quarterfinals: Okanogan, Asotin, Napavine, Onalaska, Freeman, Liberty Bell, Northwest Christian of Colbert, Toledo.
---