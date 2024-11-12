High School

Bracket Breakdown: Washington high school (WIAA) 2B state football tournament first-round matchups, game picks

Defending state champion and top-seeded Okanogan hosts Friday Harbor on Saturday morning in its opener

Freeman and Northwest Christian of Colbert are in the Class 2B field from the 2B Northeast League.
The WIAA state football playoffs begin Friday, and 16 (or 12 in 1A) schools in each classification (4A-1B) are still alive for a Gridiron Classic championship, which will be held Dec. 6-7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

Here is a quick Class 2B primer for first-round action around the state of Washington:

---

CLASS 2B (Bracket)

1-seed Okanogan (10-0) vs. No. 16 Friday Harbor (4-5), 11 a.m. Saturday, Okanogan HS

2-seed Asotin (10-0) vs. No. 15 Cle Elum-Roslyn (7-3), 4 p.m. Saturday, Asotin HS

3-seed Napavine (8-2) vs. No. 14 Columbia of Burbank (5-4), 4 p.m. Saturday, Tiger Stadium, Centralia

4-seed Onalaska (9-1) vs. No. 13 Newport (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Onalaska HS

5-seed Freeman (9-1) vs. No. 12 Goldendale (7-2), 1 p.m. Saturday, Freeman HS

6-seed Liberty Bell (8-1) vs. No. 11 Adna (7-3), 1 p.m. Saturday, Liberty Bell HS

7-seed Northwest Christian of Colbert (7-2) vs. No,. 10 La Salle (9-1), 5 p.m. Saturday, Union Stadium, Mead (Spokane)

8-seed Tri Cities Prep (8-2) vs. No. 9 Toledo (9-1), 2 p.m. Saturday, Fran Rish Stadium, Richland

Most intriguing matchup: At one point, Toledo was ranked No. 2 before loss to Onalaska. Now, Timberwolves are on road against resurgent Jaguars' squad, which captured EWAC championship this fall.

Deep upset potential: Injuries derailed 2023 EWAC champion Goldendale early, but now healthy, underrated Timberwolves' secondary could challenge high-powered Freeman passing attack, led by QB Logan Schultz.

Moving on to WIAA quarterfinals: Okanogan, Asotin, Napavine, Onalaska, Freeman, Liberty Bell, Northwest Christian of Colbert, Toledo.

---

TODD MILLES

