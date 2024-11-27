Bracket Breakdown: Washington high school (WIAA) 3A state football playoff semifinal matchups, game picks
The WIAA state football playoffs march on Saturday, and four programs in each classification (4A-1B) are still in the hunt for a Gridiron Classic championship, which will be held Dec. 6-7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
Here is a quick Class 3A primer for semifinal action around the state of Washington:
---
CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS (Bracket)
No. 5 seed Roosevelt (8-3) at No. 1 Bellevue (11-0), 4 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Seattle
Skinny: Plenty of big-men collisions ahead when Bellevue's offensive line meets Roughriders' defensive line. Can Roosevelt stay disciplined and get enough stops against Wolverines' Wing-T?
Game picks: SBLIve WA - Bellevue, 30-27. Evans Rankings - Bellevue, 42-24.
---
No. 3 seed Eastside Catholic (10-1) at No. 2 O’Dea (11-0), 1 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Seattle
Skinny: Two elite defensive fronts will be on display again, so points will be at a premium. Whichever offense can put together minimum three sustained scoring drives should be in driver's seat.
Game picks: SBLIve WA - Eastside Catholic, 27-24. Evans Rankings - O'Dea, 35-17.
---