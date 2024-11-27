High School

Bracket Breakdown: Washington high school (WIAA) 3A state football playoff semifinal matchups, game picks

It is an all-Sea-King District final-four slate held at one site - Seattle's historic downtown Memorial Stadium

Safety Rasaan Thomas and the O'Dea defense has been a shutdown unit in 2024. / Photo by Todd Milles

The WIAA state football playoffs march on Saturday, and four programs in each classification (4A-1B) are still in the hunt for a Gridiron Classic championship, which will be held Dec. 6-7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

Here is a quick Class 3A primer for semifinal action around the state of Washington:

Fullback Max Jones has recorded back-to-back 1,000-yard rushing seasons in Bellevue's Wing-T formation. / Photo courtesy of Max Jones

CLASS 3A SEMIFINALS (Bracket)

No. 5 seed Roosevelt (8-3) at No. 1 Bellevue (11-0), 4 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Seattle

Skinny: Plenty of big-men collisions ahead when Bellevue's offensive line meets Roughriders' defensive line. Can Roosevelt stay disciplined and get enough stops against Wolverines' Wing-T?

Game picksSBLIve WA - Bellevue, 30-27. Evans Rankings - Bellevue, 42-24.

No. 3 seed Eastside Catholic (10-1) at No. 2 O’Dea (11-0), 1 p.m. Saturday, Memorial Stadium, Seattle

Skinny: Two elite defensive fronts will be on display again, so points will be at a premium. Whichever offense can put together minimum three sustained scoring drives should be in driver's seat.

Game picksSBLIve WA - Eastside Catholic, 27-24. Evans Rankings - O'Dea, 35-17.

Published
