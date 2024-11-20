Bracket Breakdown: Washington high school (WIAA) 4A state football playoff quarterfinal matchups, game picks
The WIAA state football playoffs continue Friday, and eight schools in each classification (4A-1B) are still in the hunt for a Gridiron Classic championship, which will be held Dec. 6-7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
Here is a quick Class 4A primer for quarterfinal action around the state of Washington:
---
CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS (Bracket)
No. 8 Arlington (10-1) at No. 1 Camas (11-0), 1 p.m. Saturday, Doc Harris Stadium
No. 7 Skyview (8-3) at No. 2 Sumner (10-1), 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunset Chev Stadium
No. 6 Lake Stevens (9-2) at No. 3 Chiawana (10-1), 1 p.m. Saturday, Edgar Brown Stadium, Pasco
No. 5 Gonzaga Prep (11-0) at No. 4 Kennedy Catholic (11-0), 6 p.m. Friday, Highline Stadium, Burien
Most intriguing matchup: GSL champion Gonzaga Prep's triple-option versus 4A NPSL winner Kennedy Catholic's Wing-T - with a kiss of big-play passing? Lancers have more ways to beat a defense, including fourth-year starting QB Devon Forehand, a legitimate dual threat.
Upset potential: Even after last week's escape job against Mead, Lake Stevens is a dangerous No. 6 seed. Can the Viks win in the Tri-Cities? Their perimeter guys have to win matchups for QB Kolton Matson, but bigger question is how defense fares against Chiawana's big, physical offensive line.
Moving on to WIAA semifinals: Camas, Sumner, Chiawana, Kennedy Catholic
---