Bracket Breakdown: Washington high school (WIAA) 4A state football playoff quarterfinal matchups, game picks

Two-time defending state champion Lake Stevens cleared Mead challenge, but can Vikings win big road test in first WIAA state trip to eastern Washington since 1987?

Todd Milles

Chiawana linebacker Cooper MacPherson was the Mid Columbia Conference's defensive player of the year in 2023 and 2024.
Chiawana linebacker Cooper MacPherson was the Mid Columbia Conference's defensive player of the year in 2023 and 2024. / Photo by Tommy Wolf/Lit Media

The WIAA state football playoffs continue Friday, and eight schools in each classification (4A-1B) are still in the hunt for a Gridiron Classic championship, which will be held Dec. 6-7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

Here is a quick Class 4A primer for quarterfinal action around the state of Washington:

CLASS 4A QUARTERFINALS (Bracket)

No. 8 Arlington (10-1) at No. 1 Camas (11-0), 1 p.m. Saturday, Doc Harris Stadium

No. 7 Skyview (8-3) at No. 2 Sumner (10-1), 7 p.m. Saturday, Sunset Chev Stadium

No. 6 Lake Stevens (9-2) at No. 3 Chiawana (10-1), 1 p.m. Saturday, Edgar Brown Stadium, Pasco

No. 5 Gonzaga Prep (11-0) at No. 4 Kennedy Catholic (11-0), 6 p.m. Friday, Highline Stadium, Burien

Most intriguing matchup: GSL champion Gonzaga Prep's triple-option versus 4A NPSL winner Kennedy Catholic's Wing-T - with a kiss of big-play passing? Lancers have more ways to beat a defense, including fourth-year starting QB Devon Forehand, a legitimate dual threat.

Upset potential: Even after last week's escape job against Mead, Lake Stevens is a dangerous No. 6 seed. Can the Viks win in the Tri-Cities? Their perimeter guys have to win matchups for QB Kolton Matson, but bigger question is how defense fares against Chiawana's big, physical offensive line.

Moving on to WIAA semifinals: Camas, Sumner, Chiawana, Kennedy Catholic

