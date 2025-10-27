Washington High School Football Top 25 State Rankings - Oct. 27, 2025
The eighth week of Washington high school football is in the books which means a new top 25 rankings.
Eleven undefeated teams earned victories last week, including nine ranked in the top 10. Two new teams made the rankings.
Here are this week's High School on SI Washington top 25 rankings:
1. Chiawana Riverhawks (8-0)
Previous ranking: 1
Last week: Def. then-No. 18 Richland 21-14
Next up: at Walla Walla, Oct. 30
2. Puyallup Vikings (8-0)
Previous ranking: 8
Last week: Def. Curtis 45-0
Next up: at No. 4 Graham-Kapowsin, Oct. 31
3. Lake Stevens Vikings (8-0)
Previous ranking: 2
Last week: Def. Kamiak 49-6
Next up: vs. Arlington, Oct. 31
4. Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (8-0)
Previous ranking: 4
Last week: Def. Spanaway Lake 28-12
Next up: vs. No. 3 Puyallup, Oct. 31
5. Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (8-0)
Previous ranking: 6
Last week: Def. then-No. 24 Mead 31-23
Next up: at University, Oct. 30
6. Moses Lake Mavericks (8-0)
Previous ranking: 5
Last week: Def. West Valley 72-7
Next up: at Davis, Oct. 31
7. Kamiakin Braves (7-1)
Previous ranking: 16
Last week: Def. then-No. 10 Kennewick 21-20
Next up: at Richland, Oct. 30
8. Mount Tahoma T-Birds (8-0)
Previous ranking: 7
Last week: Def. Silas 45-6
Next up: vs. Lakes, Oct. 31
9. Royal Knights (8-0)
Previous ranking: 3
Last week: Def. Naches Valley 55-0
Next up: vs. Wapato, Oct. 30
10. Mountlake Terrace Hawks (8-0)
Previous ranking: 17
Last week: Def. Edmonds-Woodway, 45-7
Next up: at Sedro-Woolley, Oct. 31
11. O'Dea Fighting Irish (7-1)
Previous ranking: 9
Last week: Def. West Seattle 56-14
Next up: vs. Roosevelt, Oct. 24
12. Eastside Catholic Crusaders (6-1)
Previous ranking: 11
Last week: Def. Rainier Beach 42-6
Next up: TBD
13. Mount Spokane Wildcats (7-1)
Previous ranking: 14
Last week: Def. Ridgeline 31-13
Next up: vs. Cheney, Oct. 30
14. Skyline Spartans (6-2)
Previous ranking: 20
Last week: Def. Mount Si 14-0
Next up: TBD
15. Bellevue Wolverines (6-2)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: Def. Woodinville 56-14
Next up: vs. Interlake, Oct. 30
16. Kennewick Lions (6-2)
Previous ranking: 10
Last week: Lost 21-20 to Kamiakin
Next up: vs. Hermiston, Oct. 31
17. West Seattle Wildcats (7-1)
Previous ranking: 12
Last week: lost 56-14 to O'Dea
Next up: at Ballard, Oct. 31
18. Stadium Tigers (6-2)
Previous ranking: 25
Last week: Def. Auburn Riverside 51-19
Next up: at Tahoma, Oct. 30
19. Tumwater Thunderbirds (7-1)
Previous ranking: 13
Last week: Def. W F West 41-20
Next up: at Centralia, Oct. 30
20. Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (7-0)
Previous ranking: not ranked
Last week: Def. Lynden 56-0
Next up: vs. Sehome, Oct. 31
21. Lynden Lions (6-2)
Previous ranking: 22
Last week: Def. Lakewood 55-0
Next up: vs. Burlington-Edison, Oct. 31
22. Anacortes Seahawks (6-2)
Previous ranking: 19
Last week: Def. Burlington-Edison 28-3
Next up: vs. Marysville-Pilchuck, Oct. 31
23. Lake Washington Kangaroos (8-0)
Previous ranking: Not ranked
Last week: Def. Juanita 40-6
Next up: vs. Hazen, Oct. 31
24. Richland Bombers (6-2)
Previous ranking: 18
Last week: lost 21-14 to Chiawana
Next up: vs. Kamiakin, Oct. 30
25. Sumner Spartans (5-3)
Previous ranking: 21
Last week: Def. Emerald Ridge 50-0
Next up: at Bethel, Oct. 30
Dropped out
No. 23 Curtis
No. 24 Mead
-- Edith Noriega | noriega0101@gmail.com | @noriega_edith