Bracket Breakdown: Washington high school (WIAA) 4A state football tournament first-round matchups, game picks

Top-seeded Camas opens up Friday night at home against dangerous 4A SPSL foe Curtis

Todd Milles

Senior Titan Brody is expected to lead deep backfield of running backs for Camas offense in 2024. / Photo by Ken Nowaczyk

The WIAA state football playoffs begin Friday, and 16 (or 12 in 1A) schools in each classification (4A-1B) are still alive for a Gridiron Classic championship, which will be held Dec. 6-7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.

Here is a quick Class 4A primer for first-round action around the state of Washington:

CLASS 4A FIRST ROUND (Bracket)

1-seed Camas (10-0 vs. No. 16 Curtis (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Doc Harris Stadium, Camas

2-seed Sumner (9-1) vs. No. 15 Kamiakin (7-3), 1 p.m. Saturday, Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner

3-seed Chiawana (9-1) vs. No. 14 Puyallup (6-4), 4 p.m. Saturday, Edgar Brown Stadium, Pasco

4-seed Kennedy Catholic (10-0) vs. No. 13 Richland (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Highline Memorial Stadium, Burien

5-seed Gonzaga Prep vs. No. 12 Emerald Ridge (7-3), 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Gonzaga Prep

6-seed Lake Stevens (7-3) vs. No. 11 Mead (8-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, Lake Stevens HS

7-seed Skyview (7-3) vs. No. 10 Bothell (5-4), 2 p.m. Saturday, Kiggins Bowl, Vancouver

8-seed Arlington (9-1) vs. No. 9 Graham-Kapowsin (7-3), 1 p.m. Saturday, Arlington HS

Most intriguing matchup: If you like a ton of scoring, head up to 4A Wesco country to watch quarterbacks Leyton Martin (Arlington) and A.J. Tuivaiave (G-K) trade shots. First one to 40 points advances on to next week's quarterfinals.

Deep upset potential: Curtis might be the No. 16 seed, but in the real football world, the Viks are not the worst team playing - and boast a playmaking secondary, led by senior Parker Mady, that could give QB Jake Davidson and company a tussle.

Moving on to WIAA quarterfinals: Camas, Sumner, Chiawana, Kennedy Catholic, Gonzaga Prep, Lake Stevens, Arlington, Bothell.

