Bracket Breakdown: Washington high school (WIAA) 4A state football tournament first-round matchups, game picks
The WIAA state football playoffs begin Friday, and 16 (or 12 in 1A) schools in each classification (4A-1B) are still alive for a Gridiron Classic championship, which will be held Dec. 6-7 at Husky Stadium in Seattle.
Here is a quick Class 4A primer for first-round action around the state of Washington:
---
CLASS 4A FIRST ROUND (Bracket)
1-seed Camas (10-0 vs. No. 16 Curtis (6-4), 7 p.m. Friday, Doc Harris Stadium, Camas
2-seed Sumner (9-1) vs. No. 15 Kamiakin (7-3), 1 p.m. Saturday, Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner
3-seed Chiawana (9-1) vs. No. 14 Puyallup (6-4), 4 p.m. Saturday, Edgar Brown Stadium, Pasco
4-seed Kennedy Catholic (10-0) vs. No. 13 Richland (7-3), 7 p.m. Friday, Highline Memorial Stadium, Burien
5-seed Gonzaga Prep vs. No. 12 Emerald Ridge (7-3), 1:30 p.m. Saturday, Gonzaga Prep
6-seed Lake Stevens (7-3) vs. No. 11 Mead (8-2), 2 p.m. Saturday, Lake Stevens HS
7-seed Skyview (7-3) vs. No. 10 Bothell (5-4), 2 p.m. Saturday, Kiggins Bowl, Vancouver
8-seed Arlington (9-1) vs. No. 9 Graham-Kapowsin (7-3), 1 p.m. Saturday, Arlington HS
Most intriguing matchup: If you like a ton of scoring, head up to 4A Wesco country to watch quarterbacks Leyton Martin (Arlington) and A.J. Tuivaiave (G-K) trade shots. First one to 40 points advances on to next week's quarterfinals.
Deep upset potential: Curtis might be the No. 16 seed, but in the real football world, the Viks are not the worst team playing - and boast a playmaking secondary, led by senior Parker Mady, that could give QB Jake Davidson and company a tussle.
Moving on to WIAA quarterfinals: Camas, Sumner, Chiawana, Kennedy Catholic, Gonzaga Prep, Lake Stevens, Arlington, Bothell.
---