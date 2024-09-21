Camas vs. Lincoln of Tacoma: Live score, updates of Washington high school football in third week (9/20/2024)
For schools that are nearly 150 miles away from each other, Camas and Lincoln of Tacoma have sure gotten together for football games a lot lately.
Since 2018, the schools have split four games - with the Papermakers winning 21-7 last fall at Doc Harris Stadium.
The two face off at 7 p.m. Pacific time. The game will be streamed live on NFHS Network (subscription only).
FIRST QUARTER
About Camas
Key players— QB Jake Davidson, RB Beau Harlan, WR/DB Chase McGee, LB Nikko Speer, DL Luke Webb.
About Lincoln
Key players— OL/DL Brad Amsden, RB/DB Maurice Gosby, QB Sione Kaho, LB Dre Sio Fetaui, WR/DB Kanoa Teplasy
