Camas vs. Lincoln of Tacoma: Live score, updates of Washington high school football in third week (9/20/2024)

Top-ranked 4A Papermakers won last year's non-league game over the Abes, who are No. 7 in 3A rankings

Todd Milles

Lincoln of Tacoma quarterback Sione Kaho throws a pass during the PLU Football Showcase in Parkland.
Lincoln of Tacoma quarterback Sione Kaho throws a pass during the PLU Football Showcase in Parkland. / Photo by Todd Milles

For schools that are nearly 150 miles away from each other, Camas and Lincoln of Tacoma have sure gotten together for football games a lot lately.

Since 2018, the schools have split four games - with the Papermakers winning 21-7 last fall at Doc Harris Stadium.

The two face off at 7 p.m. Pacific time. The game will be streamed live on NFHS Network (subscription only).

SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 3. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.

PRE-GAME: CAMAS VS. LINCOLN

FIRST QUARTER

About Camas

Key players— QB Jake Davidson, RB Beau Harlan, WR/DB Chase McGee, LB Nikko Speer, DL Luke Webb.

About Lincoln

Key players— OL/DL Brad Amsden, RB/DB Maurice Gosby, QB Sione Kaho, LB Dre Sio Fetaui, WR/DB Kanoa Teplasy

WEEK 3 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PRIMER

---

Published
