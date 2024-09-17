Week 3 Washington high school football preview: 3 storylines, game picks and matchups to follow around the state
IN HEREY
Here is a quick recap of last week’s highlights, and a look forward to Week 3 storylines and games to follow:
---
REWIND SBLIVE’S WEEK 2 COVERAGE
Thu: (4A) Chiawana 44, (4A) Kamiakin 0
Fri: (3A) Bellevue 31, (4A) Lake Stevens 21
Fri: (4A) Arlington 50, (4A) Bothell 49
Sat: (1A) Life Christian 35, (2B) Napavine 28
Weekendi: 4 games you should not have missed
---
'COMEBACK CITY' STORY IN WEEK 2
The redemption for Class 1B Liberty Christian had nothing to do a potential dramatic ending against Neah Bay - it was more long-ranging than that.
Over the past 12 years, the Patriots had been knocked out of the WIAA playoffs by the eight-man powerhouse three times, including in each of the past two seasons.
Which made their 60-16 win Saturday a whole lot sweeter.
"We recognize a victory in the playoffs is different than the regular season," Liberty Christian coach Craig Lukins said. "But it was a big mental victory for our guys."
Lukins wasn't even on the sideline when Liberty Christian broke out to a 20-0 lead early in the second quarter. He was late-arriving to Everett Memorial Stadium after the team bus broke down on the freeway interchange, and he stayed behind to make sure all the players found successful carpool rides with team parents before he hitched a ride.
When he arrived, the Patriots had already put the clamps on Neah Bay's power rushing attack while racking up huge rushing totals themselves as an offense - 254 yards.
---
TOP STORYLINES TO FOLLOW IN WEEK 3
Game of the year in the Northwest?
Keith Ross wanted to set up a tough 2024 schedule for 4A SPSL favorite Sumner ... but on the road at West Linn, the Oregon powerhouse? Ross said it was almost by accident when he called up coach Jon Eagle to ask about another potential opponent from down south. "He said, 'I have an opening that week,'" Ross said. "An hour later, our AD (Chris Paulson got a game done." Ross has played Eagle-coached teams before when he was at Camas, including the 2016 state playoffs.
Eastlake host Wing-T specialist Tumwater
Even if his players aren't all that familiar with facing a Wing-T team, at least Eastlake coach Scott Hare is. In fact, he was a Wing-T quarterback at Willow Glen High School in California in the early 1990s - and respects the way Class 2A Tumwater runs it. "I told our kids, it is like a math test where you look at a problem and there is no deductive reasoning in the answer," Hare said. "If you look at that problem and do not know what you are doing, you are going to get an 'F' grade."
Small-school hotspot in Spokane County
In the preseason, the projected state game of the week was a 4A/3A Greater Spokane League biggie - Gonzaga Prep vs. Mount Spokane. But with the Wildcats off to a surprising 0-2 start, look down the road for a worthy Plan '(2)B' as No. 3 Freeman hosts No. 6 Northwest Christian of Colbert, which was a WIAA semifinal team in 2023. "They have some great athletes, and great guys up front, and we are in the same boat," Freeman coach Mike McKeown said.
---
TOP THREE WEEK 3 GAMES ON TAP
2A No. 3 Tumwater Thunderbirds (2-0) at 4A No. 6 Eastlake Wolves (1-1)
7 p.m. Thursday at Eastlake High School, Sammamish
Skinny: Should be a great matchup of Tumwater Wing-T attack versus Eastlake linebacking corps.
Live streaming link: NFHS Network
SBLive Washington’s pick: Eastlake, 21-18.
—
Kamiakin Braves (1-1) at No. 8 Yelm Tornados (2-0)
7 p.m. Friday at Yelm High School
Skinny: Tornados have taken care of 3A MCC teams in recent playoffs, but Kamiakin built like them.
Live streaming link: NFHS Network
SBLive Washington’s pick: Kamiakin, 17-14.
—
4A No. 1 Camas Papermakers (2-0) at 3A No. 7 Lincoln of Tacoma Abes (1-1)
7 p.m. Friday at Lincoln Bowl, Tacoma
Skinny: Usually fun games with fireworks and ferocious hitting - which Papermakers have more of.
Live streaming link: Eli Sports
SBLive Washington’s pick: Camas, 38-24.
---