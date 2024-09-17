High School

Week 3 Washington high school football preview: 3 storylines, game picks and matchups to follow around the state

Second-ranked 4A Sumner travels out of state to take on Oregon powerhouse West Linn

Todd Milles

Sumner's Carter Cocke, a Montana State commit, is one of the top tight ends in the state.
Sumner's Carter Cocke, a Montana State commit, is one of the top tight ends in the state. / Photo by Vince Miller

Here is a quick recap of last week’s highlights, and a look forward to Week 3 storylines and games to follow:

---

Chiawana linebacker Cooper MacPherson was the Mid Columbia Conference's defensive player of the year in 2023.
Chiawana linebacker Cooper MacPherson was the Mid Columbia Conference's defensive player of the year in 2023. / Photo by Tommy Wolf/Lit Media

REWIND SBLIVE’S WEEK 2 COVERAGE

Thu: (4A) Chiawana 44, (4A) Kamiakin 0

OBSERVATIONS

Fri: (3A) Bellevue 31, (4A) Lake Stevens 21

OBSERVATIONS

Fri: (4A) Arlington 50, (4A) Bothell 49

OBSERVATIONS

Sat: (1A) Life Christian 35, (2B) Napavine 28

OBSERVATIONS

Weekendi: 4 games you should not have missed

---

Liberty Christian's Joey Isley scores a touchdown in the Patriots' win over Neah Bay in Everett.
Liberty Christian's Joey Isley scores a touchdown in the Patriots' win over Neah Bay in Everett. / Photo by Amanda Pottle

'COMEBACK CITY' STORY IN WEEK 2

The redemption for Class 1B Liberty Christian had nothing to do a potential dramatic ending against Neah Bay - it was more long-ranging than that.

Over the past 12 years, the Patriots had been knocked out of the WIAA playoffs by the eight-man powerhouse three times, including in each of the past two seasons.

Which made their 60-16 win Saturday a whole lot sweeter.

"We recognize a victory in the playoffs is different than the regular season," Liberty Christian coach Craig Lukins said. "But it was a big mental victory for our guys."

Lukins wasn't even on the sideline when Liberty Christian broke out to a 20-0 lead early in the second quarter. He was late-arriving to Everett Memorial Stadium after the team bus broke down on the freeway interchange, and he stayed behind to make sure all the players found successful carpool rides with team parents before he hitched a ride.

When he arrived, the Patriots had already put the clamps on Neah Bay's power rushing attack while racking up huge rushing totals themselves as an offense - 254 yards.

---

As Freeman moves down to Class 2B this fall, quarterback Logan Schultz will be a big factor in what offense does.
As Freeman moves down to Class 2B this fall, quarterback Logan Schultz will be a big factor in what offense does. / Photo by Lane Mathews

TOP STORYLINES TO FOLLOW IN WEEK 3

Game of the year in the Northwest?

Keith Ross wanted to set up a tough 2024 schedule for 4A SPSL favorite Sumner ... but on the road at West Linn, the Oregon powerhouse? Ross said it was almost by accident when he called up coach Jon Eagle to ask about another potential opponent from down south. "He said, 'I have an opening that week,'" Ross said. "An hour later, our AD (Chris Paulson got a game done." Ross has played Eagle-coached teams before when he was at Camas, including the 2016 state playoffs.

Eastlake host Wing-T specialist Tumwater

Even if his players aren't all that familiar with facing a Wing-T team, at least Eastlake coach Scott Hare is. In fact, he was a Wing-T quarterback at Willow Glen High School in California in the early 1990s - and respects the way Class 2A Tumwater runs it. "I told our kids, it is like a math test where you look at a problem and there is no deductive reasoning in the answer," Hare said. "If you look at that problem and do not know what you are doing, you are going to get an 'F' grade."

Small-school hotspot in Spokane County

In the preseason, the projected state game of the week was a 4A/3A Greater Spokane League biggie - Gonzaga Prep vs. Mount Spokane. But with the Wildcats off to a surprising 0-2 start, look down the road for a worthy Plan '(2)B' as No. 3 Freeman hosts No. 6 Northwest Christian of Colbert, which was a WIAA semifinal team in 2023. "They have some great athletes, and great guys up front, and we are in the same boat," Freeman coach Mike McKeown said.

---

Much of Tumwater's hopes of returning to the WIAA Class 2A championship game in 2024 hinges on its defense.
Guardian caps over helmets are becoming a big thing in high school football. / Photo by Todd Milles

TOP THREE WEEK 3 GAMES ON TAP

2A No. 3 Tumwater Thunderbirds (2-0) at 4A No. 6 Eastlake Wolves (1-1)

7 p.m. Thursday at Eastlake High School, Sammamish

Skinny: Should be a great matchup of Tumwater Wing-T attack versus Eastlake linebacking corps.

Live streaming link: NFHS Network

SBLive Washington’s pick: Eastlake, 21-18.

Kamiakin Braves (1-1) at No. 8 Yelm Tornados (2-0)

7 p.m. Friday at Yelm High School

Skinny: Tornados have taken care of 3A MCC teams in recent playoffs, but Kamiakin built like them.

Live streaming link: NFHS Network

SBLive Washington’s pick: Kamiakin, 17-14.

4A No. 1 Camas Papermakers (2-0) at 3A No. 7 Lincoln of Tacoma Abes (1-1)

7 p.m. Friday at Lincoln Bowl, Tacoma

Skinny: Usually fun games with fireworks and ferocious hitting - which Papermakers have more of.

Live streaming link: Eli Sports

SBLive Washington’s pick: Camas, 38-24.

---

