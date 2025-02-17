High School

Centralia powerlifter Julian Crenshaw voted Washington High School Athlete of Week

Congratulations to the Tigers' strong man for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Feb. 3-Feb. 8!

Todd Milles

Centralia's Julian Crenshaw voted SBLive WA athlete of week for Feb. 3-Feb. 8. / Graphic illustration by Jesus Baca

Congratulations to Centralia's Julian Crenshaw for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Feb. 3-Feb. 8!

Crenshaw hasn't met a pile of heavy things he hasn't enjoyed lifting. And the Tigers' top powerlifter reigned supreme at the Wolverine Classic, totaling a career-best 1,420 pounds on three lifts to dominate the 220-pound division. He went 600 pounds on the dead lift; 505 on the squat and 315 on the bench.

Crenshaw received 43.7% of the vote, beating out Ellensburg's Garrett Marrs, who finished second with 33.1%.

WASHINGTON NOMINEES

Javon Barbee, Franklin Pierce boys basketball: Recorded his 12th game of 30 or more points this winter with a season-high 40 points in a 2A SPSL win over Washington. Had 33 points earlier in the week against Steilacoom.

Brooklynn Haywood, Union girls basketball: Junior found the touch from long range last week as shie made nine 3-pointers against both Battle Ground (34 points) for the Titans to clinch 4A GSHL title outright, and Skyview (40 points) to close out regular season.

Talon Jenkins, Meridian boys basketball: Scored a game-high 35 points, including five 3-pointers, in Meridian's last-second win over Bellingham in Northwest League action. He scored 11 of his points during the fourth-quarter comeback.

Garrett Marrs, Ellensburg boys basketball: All-2A CWAC forward and 6-foot-9 CWU signee poured in a school-record 47 points in the Wildcats' league win over Othello.

Finley Parcher, Lynden girls basketball: Sophomore guard tallied 30 points, including 24 in the first half, in a win over Anacortes, then scored 26 points against reigning Class 1A champion Nooksack Valley as the Lions completed an unbeaten 2A/1A Northwest slate.

Kyairra Roussin, Meadowdale girls basketball: Point guard only scored 10 points, but sank the biggest shot of the season where her buzzer-beating 30-footer went in, giving the Mavericks the 3A Wesco championship with a win over Stanwood in matchup of divisional winners.

Chase Staymates, East Valley of Yakima boys basketball: Scored a team-high 23 points in a 2A CWAC win over Ephrata, then followed it up with a career-best 37 points in the Red Devils' triumph over Othello.

Jayden Thayer, Bonney Lake girls bowling: Sophomore overcame late deficit to defending Class 4A champion Tamia Yeager, of Spanaway Lake, to win WIAA championship with six-game total of 1,232 pins at Bowlero. Bowled a final-game 222 to wipe out deficit. Was WCD runner-up week before.

Sanaa Tyler, Hudson's Bay girls bowling: Edged out teammate M.J. Westmorland by nine pins to capture the Class 2A/1A WIAA individual title. Tyler had a six-game total of 1,145 pins, including a third-game score of 245, which was highest in the classification. Team won state title as well.

Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

