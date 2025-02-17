Centralia powerlifter Julian Crenshaw voted Washington High School Athlete of Week
Congratulations to Centralia's Julian Crenshaw for being voted SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week for Feb. 3-Feb. 8!
Crenshaw hasn't met a pile of heavy things he hasn't enjoyed lifting. And the Tigers' top powerlifter reigned supreme at the Wolverine Classic, totaling a career-best 1,420 pounds on three lifts to dominate the 220-pound division. He went 600 pounds on the dead lift; 505 on the squat and 315 on the bench.
Crenshaw received 43.7% of the vote, beating out Ellensburg's Garrett Marrs, who finished second with 33.1%.
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Javon Barbee, Franklin Pierce boys basketball: Recorded his 12th game of 30 or more points this winter with a season-high 40 points in a 2A SPSL win over Washington. Had 33 points earlier in the week against Steilacoom.
Brooklynn Haywood, Union girls basketball: Junior found the touch from long range last week as shie made nine 3-pointers against both Battle Ground (34 points) for the Titans to clinch 4A GSHL title outright, and Skyview (40 points) to close out regular season.
Talon Jenkins, Meridian boys basketball: Scored a game-high 35 points, including five 3-pointers, in Meridian's last-second win over Bellingham in Northwest League action. He scored 11 of his points during the fourth-quarter comeback.
Garrett Marrs, Ellensburg boys basketball: All-2A CWAC forward and 6-foot-9 CWU signee poured in a school-record 47 points in the Wildcats' league win over Othello.
Finley Parcher, Lynden girls basketball: Sophomore guard tallied 30 points, including 24 in the first half, in a win over Anacortes, then scored 26 points against reigning Class 1A champion Nooksack Valley as the Lions completed an unbeaten 2A/1A Northwest slate.
Kyairra Roussin, Meadowdale girls basketball: Point guard only scored 10 points, but sank the biggest shot of the season where her buzzer-beating 30-footer went in, giving the Mavericks the 3A Wesco championship with a win over Stanwood in matchup of divisional winners.
Chase Staymates, East Valley of Yakima boys basketball: Scored a team-high 23 points in a 2A CWAC win over Ephrata, then followed it up with a career-best 37 points in the Red Devils' triumph over Othello.
Jayden Thayer, Bonney Lake girls bowling: Sophomore overcame late deficit to defending Class 4A champion Tamia Yeager, of Spanaway Lake, to win WIAA championship with six-game total of 1,232 pins at Bowlero. Bowled a final-game 222 to wipe out deficit. Was WCD runner-up week before.
Sanaa Tyler, Hudson's Bay girls bowling: Edged out teammate M.J. Westmorland by nine pins to capture the Class 2A/1A WIAA individual title. Tyler had a six-game total of 1,145 pins, including a third-game score of 245, which was highest in the classification. Team won state title as well.
