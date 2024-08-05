Composite of Washington high school's weekly must-see football games in 2024
With the new Week 10 round-of-32 playoff format in effect this fall (Class 4A-1A), the nine weeks of the regular season should be a mad positioning dash - one that is filled with rivalry games that could have serious league-championship implications.
Based on our conversations with nearly 100 coaches this offseason, SBLive WA breaks down the WIAA regular-season schedule (Weeks 1-9), prioritizing the must-see games each week:
WEEK 1 (Sept. 5-7): Eastlake (4A) at Eastside Catholic (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Eastside Catholic Stadium, Sammamish
Two of state's most opportunistic defenses - and best linebacking groups - face off for first time since 2013 in what could be a low-scoring debut up on the Sammamish Plateau.
Runner-up recommendation: Lake Stevens (4A) at Sumner (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Sunset Chev Stadium
Rivalry alert: Lynden (2A) at Ferndale (3A), 7 p.m. Friday
Non-league appeal: Chiawana (4A) at Rocky Mountain (ID), 5 p.m. Friday
Large-school showdown (4A-3A): Graham-Kapowsin (4A) at O'Dea (3A), 5 p.m Friday., Memorial Stadium, Seattle
Small-school dandy (2A-B): La Center (1A) at Montesano (1A), 7 p.m. Friday
Six more to look at: Gonzaga Prep at Ridgeline (7 p.m. Friday); Mount Tahoma at Yelm (7 p.m. Friday); Puyallup at Tumwater (7 p.m. Friday); Roosevelt at Camas (7 p.m. Friday); W.F. West at North Kitsap (7 p.m. Friday); Kennedy Catholic at Bothell (1 p.m. Saturday)
WEEK 2 (Sept. 12-14): Bellevue (3A) at Lake Stevens (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Lake Stevens Stadium
Another showdown between the two-time defending 4A champion Vikings and defending 3A champion Wolverines awaits. This is the third consecutive season featuring an early-season matchup between these two powerhouse programs — Lake Stevens won both the 2023 (34-31) and 2022 (37-28) meetings.
Runner-up recommendation: Chiawana (4A) at Kamiakin (4A), 7 p.m. Thursday, Lampson Stadium, Kennewick
Rivalry alert: Okanogan (2B) at Liberty Bell (2B), 7 p.m. Friday, Liberty Bell High School, Winthrop
Non-league appeal: Graham-Kapowsin (4A) at Skyview (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Kiggins Bowl, Vancouver
Large-school showdown (4A-3A): Yelm (4A) at Lincoln of Tacoma (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Lincoln Bowl, Tacoma
Small-school dandy (2A-B): Napavine (2B) at Life Christian (1A), 7 p.m. Saturday, Harry E. Lang Stadium, Lakewood
Six more to look at: Bothell at Arlington (7 p.m. Friday); Eastlake at Mount Tahoma (7 p.m. Friday); Evergreen of Vancouver at Puyallup (7 p.m. Friday); Goldendale at Toledo (7 p.m. Friday); Sedro-Woolley at Stanwood (7 p.m. Friday); Neah Bay at Liberty Christian (4 p.m. Saturday)
WEEK 3 (Sept. 19-21): Gonzaga Prep (4A) at Mount Spokane (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Union Stadium, Mead
Annual meeting of 4A/3A Greater Spokane League powers could decide the league champion again this fall. Bullpups were perfect in GSL play in 2023, while Wildcats’ only league loss was to Gonzaga Prep (21-10) in late October..
Runner-up recommendation: Kamiakin (4A) at Yelm (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Yelm High School.
Rivalry alert: Royal (1A) at Connell (1A), 7 p.m. Saturday, Connell High School.
Non-league appeal: Sumner (4A) at West Linn (Ore.), 7 p.m. Friday, West Linn High School.
Large-school showdown (4A-3A): Camas (4A) at Lincoln of Tacoma (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Lincoln Bowl, Tacoma.
Small-school dandy (2A-B): King’s (1A) at Nooksack Valley (1A), 7 p.m. Friday, Nooksack Valley High School, Everson.
Six more to look at: Tumwater at Eastlake (7 p.m. Thursday); Lakes at Curtis (7 p.m. Friday); Orting at Fife (7 p.m. Friday); River View at Goldendale (7 p.m. Friday); Rogers of Spokane at Clarkston (7 p.m. Friday); Puyallup at Skyview (noon Saturday).
WEEK 4 (Sept. 26-28): Lynden (2A) at Anacortes (2A), 7 p.m. Friday, Anacortes High School
Anacortes made history in December, completing an undefeated run with the program’s first state title. Lynden, which has 10 state championships in program history, topped the 2A bracket in both 2022 and 2021. The 2A Northwest Conference rivals are both top-tier programs again this fall, and return elite talent from last year’s postseason runs.
Runner-up recommendation: Eastlake (4A) at Woodinville (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Pop Keeney Stadium, Bothell.
Rivalry alert: O’Dea (3A) at Eastside Catholic (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Eastside Catholic School, Sammamish
Non-league appeal: West Linn (Ore.) at Skyview (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Kiggins Bowl, Vancouver.
Large-school showdown (4A-3A): Bothell (4A) at Skyline (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Skyline High School, Sammamish.
Small-school dandy (2A-B): Nooksack Valley (1A) at Tumwater (2A), 7 p.m. Friday, Tumwater District Stadium.
Six more to look at: Emerald Ridge at Puyallup (7 p.m. Friday); Mead at Mount Spokane (7 p.m. Friday); Mount Si at Bellevue (7 p.m. Friday); Napavine at Montesano (7 p.m. Friday); Sunnyside at Eastmont (7 p.m. Friday); Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls at Lynden Christian (3 p.m. Saturday)
WEEK 5 (Oct. 3-5): Graham-Kapowsin (4A) at Yelm (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Yelm High School
These two elite South Sound programs are set to meet for the first time ever this fall, now both members of the 4A SPSL. And the matchup could eventually decide the 4A SPSL South title. Both programs are recent state championship winners — Graham-Kapowsin in 2021 (4A) and Yelm in 2022 (3A) — and reached the final in their respective classifications last season.
Runner-up recommendation: Royal (1A) at Cashmere (1A), 7 p.m. Friday, Cashmere High School.
Rivalry alert: Puyallup (4A) at Sumner (4A), 7 p.m. Thursday, Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner.
Non-league appeal: Freeman (2B) at Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (1A), 7 p.m. Friday, Lakeside High School, Nine Mile Falls.
Large-school showdown (4A-3A): Lincoln of Tacoma (3A) at Mount Tahoma (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Mount Tahoma Stadium, Tacoma.
Small-school dandy (2A-B): Rogers of Spokane (2A) at West Valley of Spokane (2A), 7 p.m. Friday, West Valley High School, Spokane.
Six more to look at: Glacier Peak at Lake Stevens (7 p.m. Friday); Kennewick at Richland (7 p.m. Friday); Montesano at Tenino (7 p.m. Friday); Skyline at Eastlake (7 p.m. Friday); Stanwood at Ferndale (7 p.m. Friday); Bellevue at Bothell (Saturday).
WEEK 6 (Oct. 10-5): Bothell (4A) at Woodinville (4A), 6 p.m. Saturday, Pop Keeney Stadium, Bothell
Traditional 4A KingCo rivals could both be back in league-championship hunt in new split-classification system (which now includes Bellevue in top tier) this fall - and possibly a long postseason stay as well. Falcons won last season’s meeting, 38-20, snapping a six-game Cougars' winning streak in the series.
Runner-up recommendation: Eastside Catholic (3A) at Roosevelt (3A), 7:45 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Seattle.
Rivalry alert: Eastlake (4A) at Mount Si (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Mount Si High School, Snoqualmie.
Non-league appeal: Richland (4A) at Skyview (4A), 4 p.m. Saturday, Kiggins Bowl, Vancouver.
Large-school showdown (4A-3A): Skyline (4A) at Bellevue (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Bellevue High School.
Small-school dandy (2A-B): Othello (2A) at Ephrata (2A), 7 p.m. Friday, Ephrata High School
Six more to look at: Anacortes at Archbishop Murphy (7 p.m. Friday); Camas at Monroe (7 p.m. Friday); Lakes at Peninsula (7 p.m. Friday); Tri-Cities Prep at River View (7 p.m. Friday); West Valley of Spokane at Clarkston (7 p.m. Friday); Kennedy Catholic at Auburn Riverside (7:30 p.m. Friday).
WEEK 7 (Oct. 17-19): Bellevue (3A) at Eastlake (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Eastlake High School, Sammamish
Eastlake won an undefeated 4A KingCo title last fall, and Bellevue an undefeated 3A KingCo title. This year, though, the two teams will clash in a league contest, with Bellevue joining five 4A programs in the league’s top tier. Both teams return proven playmakers from last year’s postseason runs — the Wolves reached the 4A semifinals, and the Wolverines won their final 11 games on the way to the 3A title.
Runner-up recommendation: Kennewick (3A) at Chiawana (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium, Pasco.
Rivalry alert: Eastmont (4A) at Moses Lake (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Lions Field, Moses Lake
Non-league appeal: Ferndale (3A) at Lake Stevens (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Lake Stevens High School.
Large-school showdown (4A-3A): Arlington (4A) at Glacier Peak (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Snohomish.
Small-school dandy (2A-B): North Kitsap (2A) at Bainbridge (2A), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Bainbridge High School, Bainbridge Island.
Six more to look at: Archbishop Murphy at Lynden (7 p.m. Friday); Gonzaga Prep at Central Valley (7 p.m. Friday); Meridian at Nooksack Valley (7 p.m. Friday); Prosser at Othello (7 p.m. Friday); Sumner at Curtis (7 p.m. Friday); Yelm at Bethel (7 p.m. Friday).
WEEK 8 (Oct. 24-26): Kamiakin (4A) at Kennewick (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Lampson Stadium, Kennewick
Both 4A/3A Mid-Columbia Conference co-favorites are also the league's projected top playoff seeds for their respective classifications. But this Week 8 contest has more drama than that. For starters, this is for bragging rights in town, which is a big deal around these parts. And the overall league champion could be crowned, too. The Lions have won the past two gmes in the series, but by a combined seven points.
Runner-up recommendation: O’Dea (3A) at Roosevelt (3A), 5 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Seattle
Rivalry alert: Tumwater (2A) at W.F. West (2A), 7 p.m. Friday, W.F. West High School, Chehalis
Non-league appeal: Nooksack Valley (1A) at Montesano (1A), 7 p.m. Friday, Montesano High School
Large-school showdown (4A-3A): Woodinville (4A) at Bellevue (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Bellevue High School
Small-school dandy (2A-B): Toledo (2B) at Onalaska (2B), 7 p.m. Friday, Onalaska High School
Six more to look at: Ridgeline at Mount Spokane (5 p.m. Friday); Chiawana at Richland (7 p.m. Friday); Curtis at Puyallup (7 p.m. Friday); Sedro-Woolley at Ferndale (7 p.m. Friday); Wilbur-Creston-Keller at Almira-Coulee-Hartline (7 p.m. Friday); Eastlake at Bothell (Saturday)
WEEK 9 (Oct. 31-Nov. 2): Camas (4A) at Skyview (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Kiggins Bowl, Vancouver
4A GSHL season concludes with the game that likely decides the league title. Camas has won the past 13 matchups in this series - and past three league championships. But both programs return all-state talent from last year’s postseason runs. Skyview reached the 4A state quarterfinals in 2023, and Camas saw the first round.
Runner-up recommendation: Lake Stevens (4A) at Arlington (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Arlington High School.
Rivalry alert: Nooksack Valley (1A) at Lynden Christian (1A), 7 p.m. Friday, Lynden Christian High School.
Non-league appeal: Omak (1A) at Mount Baker (1A), 6 p.m. Friday, Omak High School.
Large-school showdown (4A-3A): Mountain View (3A) at Evergreen of Vancouver (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, McKenzie Stadium, Vancouver.
Small-school dandy (2A-B): Seton Catholic (1A) at La Center (1A), 7 p.m. Friday, La Center High School.
Six more to look at: Richland at Kamiakin (7 p.m. Friday); Ridgefield at Woodland (7 p.m. Friday); Life Christian at Cascade Christian (7 p.m. Saturday); 4A SPSL championship game (TBD); 3A Wesco championship game (TBD); 3A Puget Sound League championship game (TBD).
