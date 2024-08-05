High School

Composite of Washington high school's weekly must-see football games in 2024

From Tri-Cities to Vancouver, Pierce County to Whatcom County - and in the talent-rich 3A Metro League in Seattle - the fall slate is loaded with can't-miss showdowns this fall

Todd Milles, Lauren Smith

Camas' quarterback Jake Davidson will be utilized as a passer and runner in the new Camas' offense in 2024.
Camas' quarterback Jake Davidson will be utilized as a passer and runner in the new Camas' offense in 2024. / Photo by Ken Nowaczyk

With the new Week 10 round-of-32 playoff format in effect this fall (Class 4A-1A), the nine weeks of the regular season should be a mad positioning dash - one that is filled with rivalry games that could have serious league-championship implications.

Based on our conversations with nearly 100 coaches this offseason, SBLive WA breaks down the WIAA regular-season schedule (Weeks 1-9), prioritizing the must-see games each week:

---

Eastside Catholic's Jeremiah Burroughs enters his second season as the starting tailback in 2024.
Eastside Catholic's Jeremiah Burroughs enters his second season as the starting tailback in 2024. / Photo by Vince Miller

WEEK 1 (Sept. 5-7): Eastlake (4A) at Eastside Catholic (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Eastside Catholic Stadium, Sammamish

Two of state's most opportunistic defenses - and best linebacking groups - face off for first time since 2013 in what could be a low-scoring debut up on the Sammamish Plateau.

Runner-up recommendationLake Stevens (4A) at Sumner (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Sunset Chev Stadium

Rivalry alertLynden (2A) at Ferndale (3A), 7 p.m. Friday

Non-league appealChiawana (4A) at Rocky Mountain (ID), 5 p.m. Friday

Large-school showdown (4A-3A)Graham-Kapowsin (4A) at O'Dea (3A), 5 p.m Friday., Memorial Stadium, Seattle

Small-school dandy (2A-B)La Center (1A) at Montesano (1A), 7 p.m. Friday

Six more to look at: Gonzaga Prep at Ridgeline (7 p.m. Friday); Mount Tahoma at Yelm (7 p.m. Friday); Puyallup at Tumwater (7 p.m. Friday); Roosevelt at Camas (7 p.m. Friday); W.F. West at North Kitsap (7 p.m. Friday); Kennedy Catholic at Bothell (1 p.m. Saturday)

---

Bellevue's Bryce Smith is a game-breaker in Bellevue's Wing-T offense.
Bellevue's Bryce Smith is a game-breaker in Bellevue's Wing-T offense. / Photo by Ken Nowaczyk

WEEK 2 (Sept. 12-14): Bellevue (3A) at Lake Stevens (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Lake Stevens Stadium

Another showdown between the two-time defending 4A champion Vikings and defending 3A champion Wolverines awaits. This is the third consecutive season featuring an early-season matchup between these two powerhouse programs — Lake Stevens won both the 2023 (34-31) and 2022 (37-28) meetings.

Runner-up recommendationChiawana (4A) at Kamiakin (4A), 7 p.m. Thursday, Lampson Stadium, Kennewick

Rivalry alertOkanogan (2B) at Liberty Bell (2B), 7 p.m. Friday, Liberty Bell High School, Winthrop

Non-league appealGraham-Kapowsin (4A) at Skyview (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Kiggins Bowl, Vancouver

Large-school showdown (4A-3A)Yelm (4A) at Lincoln of Tacoma (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Lincoln Bowl, Tacoma

Small-school dandy (2A-B)Napavine (2B) at Life Christian (1A), 7 p.m. Saturday, Harry E. Lang Stadium, Lakewood

Six more to look at: Bothell at Arlington (7 p.m. Friday); Eastlake at Mount Tahoma (7 p.m. Friday); Evergreen of Vancouver at Puyallup (7 p.m. Friday); Goldendale at Toledo (7 p.m. Friday); Sedro-Woolley at Stanwood (7 p.m. Friday); Neah Bay at Liberty Christian (4 p.m. Saturday)

---

Gonzaga Prep's Jaden Sarto is part of good receiving group heading into 2024 season.
Gonzaga Prep's Jaden Sarto is part of good receiving group heading into 2024 season. / Photo by Vince Miller

WEEK 3 (Sept. 19-21): Gonzaga Prep (4A) at Mount Spokane (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Union Stadium, Mead

Annual meeting of 4A/3A Greater Spokane League powers could decide the league champion again this fall. Bullpups were perfect in GSL play in 2023, while Wildcats’ only league loss was to Gonzaga Prep (21-10) in late October..

Runner-up recommendationKamiakin (4A) at Yelm (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Yelm High School.

Rivalry alertRoyal (1A) at Connell (1A), 7 p.m. Saturday, Connell High School.

Non-league appealSumner (4A) at West Linn (Ore.), 7 p.m. Friday, West Linn High School.

Large-school showdown (4A-3A)Camas (4A) at Lincoln of Tacoma (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Lincoln Bowl, Tacoma.

Small-school dandy (2A-B)King’s (1A) at Nooksack Valley (1A), 7 p.m. Friday, Nooksack Valley High School, Everson.

Six more to look at: Tumwater at Eastlake (7 p.m. Thursday); Lakes at Curtis (7 p.m. Friday); Orting at Fife (7 p.m. Friday); River View at Goldendale (7 p.m. Friday); Rogers of Spokane at Clarkston (7 p.m. Friday); Puyallup at Skyview (noon Saturday).

---

Ninth grader Adrian Carter (class of 2028) is part of Anacortes' next wave of playmakers.
Ninth grader Adrian Carter (class of 2028) is part of Anacortes' next wave of playmakers. / Photo by Todd Milles

WEEK 4 (Sept. 26-28): Lynden (2A) at Anacortes (2A), 7 p.m. Friday, Anacortes High School

Anacortes made history in December, completing an undefeated run with the program’s first state title. Lynden, which has 10 state championships in program history, topped the 2A bracket in both 2022 and 2021. The 2A Northwest Conference rivals are both top-tier programs again this fall, and return elite talent from last year’s postseason runs.

Runner-up recommendationEastlake (4A) at Woodinville (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Pop Keeney Stadium, Bothell.

Rivalry alertO’Dea (3A) at Eastside Catholic (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Eastside Catholic School, Sammamish

Non-league appealWest Linn (Ore.) at Skyview (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Kiggins Bowl, Vancouver.

Large-school showdown (4A-3A)Bothell (4A) at Skyline (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Skyline High School, Sammamish.

Small-school dandy (2A-B)Nooksack Valley (1A) at Tumwater (2A), 7 p.m. Friday, Tumwater District Stadium.

Six more to look at: Emerald Ridge at Puyallup (7 p.m. Friday); Mead at Mount Spokane (7 p.m. Friday); Mount Si at Bellevue (7 p.m. Friday); Napavine at Montesano (7 p.m. Friday); Sunnyside at Eastmont (7 p.m. Friday); Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls at Lynden Christian (3 p.m. Saturday)

---

Graham-Kapowsin's Noah Flores, left, and Bethel's Zaydrius Rainey Sale participate in PLU football 11v11 Showcase in Parkland
Graham-Kapowsin's Noah Flores, left, and Bethel's Zaydrius Rainey Sale participate in PLU football 11v11 Showcase in Parkland. / Photo by Todd Milles

WEEK 5 (Oct. 3-5): Graham-Kapowsin (4A) at Yelm (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Yelm High School

These two elite South Sound programs are set to meet for the first time ever this fall, now both members of the 4A SPSL. And the matchup could eventually decide the 4A SPSL South title. Both programs are recent state championship winners — Graham-Kapowsin in 2021 (4A) and Yelm in 2022 (3A) — and reached the final in their respective classifications last season.

Runner-up recommendationRoyal (1A) at Cashmere (1A), 7 p.m. Friday, Cashmere High School.

Rivalry alertPuyallup (4A) at Sumner (4A), 7 p.m. Thursday, Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner.

Non-league appealFreeman (2B) at Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (1A), 7 p.m. Friday, Lakeside High School, Nine Mile Falls.

Large-school showdown (4A-3A)Lincoln of Tacoma (3A) at Mount Tahoma (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Mount Tahoma Stadium, Tacoma.

Small-school dandy (2A-B)Rogers of Spokane (2A) at West Valley of Spokane (2A), 7 p.m. Friday, West Valley High School, Spokane.

Six more to look at: Glacier Peak at Lake Stevens (7 p.m. Friday); Kennewick at Richland (7 p.m. Friday); Montesano at Tenino (7 p.m. Friday); Skyline at Eastlake (7 p.m. Friday); Stanwood at Ferndale (7 p.m. Friday); Bellevue at Bothell (Saturday).

---

Bothell football, led by coach Tom Bainter, should be factors in the 4A Kingco in 2024.
Bothell football, led by coach Tom Bainter, should be factors in the 4A Kingco in 2024. / Photo by Todd Milles

WEEK 6 (Oct. 10-5): Bothell (4A) at Woodinville (4A), 6 p.m. Saturday, Pop Keeney Stadium, Bothell

Traditional 4A KingCo rivals could both be back in league-championship hunt in new split-classification system (which now includes Bellevue in top tier) this fall - and possibly a long postseason stay as well. Falcons won last season’s meeting, 38-20, snapping a six-game Cougars' winning streak in the series.

Runner-up recommendationEastside Catholic (3A) at Roosevelt (3A), 7:45 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Seattle.

Rivalry alertEastlake (4A) at Mount Si (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Mount Si High School, Snoqualmie.

Non-league appealRichland (4A) at Skyview (4A), 4 p.m. Saturday, Kiggins Bowl, Vancouver.

Large-school showdown (4A-3A)Skyline (4A) at Bellevue (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Bellevue High School.

Small-school dandy (2A-B)Othello (2A) at Ephrata (2A), 7 p.m. Friday, Ephrata High School

Six more to look at: Anacortes at Archbishop Murphy (7 p.m. Friday); Camas at Monroe (7 p.m. Friday); Lakes at Peninsula (7 p.m. Friday); Tri-Cities Prep at River View (7 p.m. Friday); West Valley of Spokane at Clarkston (7 p.m. Friday); Kennedy Catholic at Auburn Riverside (7:30 p.m. Friday).

---

Eastlake returns three starting linebackers from its Class 4A semifinal team last fall, including Colby Johnson.
Eastlake returns three starting linebackers from its Class 4A semifinal team last fall, including Colby Johnson. / Photo by Vince Miller

WEEK 7 (Oct. 17-19): Bellevue (3A) at Eastlake (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Eastlake High School, Sammamish

Eastlake won an undefeated 4A KingCo title last fall, and Bellevue an undefeated 3A KingCo title. This year, though, the two teams will clash in a league contest, with Bellevue joining five 4A programs in the league’s top tier. Both teams return proven playmakers from last year’s postseason runs — the Wolves reached the 4A semifinals, and the Wolverines won their final 11 games on the way to the 3A title.

Runner-up recommendationKennewick (3A) at Chiawana (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Edgar Brown Memorial Stadium, Pasco.

Rivalry alertEastmont (4A) at Moses Lake (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Lions Field, Moses Lake

Non-league appealFerndale (3A) at Lake Stevens (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Lake Stevens High School.

Large-school showdown (4A-3A)Arlington (4A) at Glacier Peak (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Veterans Memorial Stadium, Snohomish.

Small-school dandy (2A-B)North Kitsap (2A) at Bainbridge (2A), 6:30 p.m. Friday, Bainbridge High School, Bainbridge Island.

Six more to look at: Archbishop Murphy at Lynden (7 p.m. Friday); Gonzaga Prep at Central Valley (7 p.m. Friday); Meridian at Nooksack Valley (7 p.m. Friday); Prosser at Othello (7 p.m. Friday); Sumner at Curtis (7 p.m. Friday); Yelm at Bethel (7 p.m. Friday).

---

Kamiakin's David Kuku, the top 2025 football recruit in eastern Washington, announces he will sign with WSU.
Kamiakin's David Kuku, the top 2025 football recruit in eastern Washington, announces he will sign with WSU. / Photo by Todd Milles

WEEK 8 (Oct. 24-26): Kamiakin (4A) at Kennewick (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Lampson Stadium, Kennewick

Both 4A/3A Mid-Columbia Conference co-favorites are also the league's projected top playoff seeds for their respective classifications. But this Week 8 contest has more drama than that. For starters, this is for bragging rights in town, which is a big deal around these parts. And the overall league champion could be crowned, too. The Lions have won the past two gmes in the series, but by a combined seven points.

Runner-up recommendationO’Dea (3A) at Roosevelt (3A), 5 p.m. Friday, Memorial Stadium, Seattle

Rivalry alertTumwater (2A) at W.F. West (2A), 7 p.m. Friday, W.F. West High School, Chehalis

Non-league appealNooksack Valley (1A) at Montesano (1A), 7 p.m. Friday, Montesano High School

Large-school showdown (4A-3A)Woodinville (4A) at Bellevue (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Bellevue High School

Small-school dandy (2A-B)Toledo (2B) at Onalaska (2B), 7 p.m. Friday, Onalaska High School

Six more to look at: Ridgeline at Mount Spokane (5 p.m. Friday); Chiawana at Richland (7 p.m. Friday); Curtis at Puyallup (7 p.m. Friday); Sedro-Woolley at Ferndale (7 p.m. Friday); Wilbur-Creston-Keller at Almira-Coulee-Hartline (7 p.m. Friday); Eastlake at Bothell (Saturday)

---

Senior Titan Brody is expected to lead deep backfield of running backs for Camas offense in 2024.
Senior Titan Brody is expected to lead deep backfield of running backs for Camas offense in 2024. / Photo by Ken Nowaczyk

WEEK 9 (Oct. 31-Nov. 2):  Camas (4A) at Skyview (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Kiggins Bowl, Vancouver

4A GSHL season concludes with the game that likely decides the league title. Camas has won the past 13 matchups in this series - and past three league championships. But both programs return all-state talent from last year’s postseason runs. Skyview reached the 4A state quarterfinals in 2023, and Camas saw the first round.

Runner-up recommendationLake Stevens (4A) at Arlington (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Arlington High School.

Rivalry alertNooksack Valley (1A) at Lynden Christian (1A), 7 p.m. Friday, Lynden Christian High School.

Non-league appealOmak (1A) at Mount Baker (1A), 6 p.m. Friday, Omak High School.

Large-school showdown (4A-3A)Mountain View (3A) at Evergreen of Vancouver (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, McKenzie Stadium, Vancouver.

Small-school dandy (2A-B)Seton Catholic (1A) at La Center (1A), 7 p.m. Friday, La Center High School.

Six more to look at: Richland at Kamiakin (7 p.m. Friday); Ridgefield at Woodland (7 p.m. Friday); Life Christian at Cascade Christian (7 p.m. Saturday); 4A SPSL championship game (TBD); 3A Wesco championship game (TBD); 3A Puget Sound League championship game (TBD).

---

