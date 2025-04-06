High School

Consensus state MVP Jaylen Petty has new basketball address: Stanford Cardinal

After Richard Pitino leaves New Mexico coaching position for Xavier, Petty re-open his recruiting - and commits to one of his other original finalists

Todd Milles

After originally signing with New Mexico, Rainier Beach's Jaylen Petty switched gears after the coaching change - and will now join the Stanford program. / Photo by Todd Milles

In a whirlwind switch, Jaylen Petty now has a new college basketball home.

And it is somewhere no Rainier Beach High School product under longtime coach Mike Bethea has ever gone - the Stanford Cardinal.

Nearly a week after asking for his release from the University of New Mexico after coach Richard Pitino left to take the Xavier, Petty - the consensus state player of the year - decided to go with the Cardinal, which was one of his original finalists, Bethea confirmed.

Petty had a monster senior season - 24.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.2 steals per game in leading Rainier Beach to the Class 3A championship.

He was named co-3A Metro player of the year, Class 3A tournament most valuable player, WIBCA's "Mr. Basketball," Gatorade state player of the year - and Washington High School On SI (SBLive) state player of the year.

Bethea said Stanford came up to Seattle twice over the past week - first assistant coach Jim Shaw early in the week, and then coach Kyle Smith visited on Friday.

