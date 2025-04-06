Consensus state MVP Jaylen Petty has new basketball address: Stanford Cardinal
In a whirlwind switch, Jaylen Petty now has a new college basketball home.
And it is somewhere no Rainier Beach High School product under longtime coach Mike Bethea has ever gone - the Stanford Cardinal.
Nearly a week after asking for his release from the University of New Mexico after coach Richard Pitino left to take the Xavier, Petty - the consensus state player of the year - decided to go with the Cardinal, which was one of his original finalists, Bethea confirmed.
Petty had a monster senior season - 24.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.2 steals per game in leading Rainier Beach to the Class 3A championship.
He was named co-3A Metro player of the year, Class 3A tournament most valuable player, WIBCA's "Mr. Basketball," Gatorade state player of the year - and Washington High School On SI (SBLive) state player of the year.
Bethea said Stanford came up to Seattle twice over the past week - first assistant coach Jim Shaw early in the week, and then coach Kyle Smith visited on Friday.
