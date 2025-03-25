SBLive's 2024-25 all-state Washington high school boys basketball teams: Jaylen Petty snipes MVP for Rainier Beach
A couple of Washington high school boys basketball programs won their first WIAA championship in 2024-25. A few others just added to their championship haul.
Here are SBLive's Washington (High School On SI) state all-classification player of the year, coach of the year and the first and second all-state teams followed by individual all-state teams, players and coaches of the year for each of the six WIAA boys basketball classifications.
The awards and teams are compiled factoring season-wide accomplishments, team and postseason success, as well as conversations with coaches and media around the state:
---
PLAYER OF THE YEAR
Jaylen Petty, Rainier Beach, sr. (3A)
Longtime Rainier Beach boys basketball coach Mike Bethea never wanted Jaylen Petty to leave in the first place.
But in 2021-22, Petty was stuck behind a surplus of older guards in the program, played junior varsity as a ninth grader and then transferred to Auburn for the next two seasons.
And then?
"He said he was coming home," Bethea said. "He said we had some unfinished business here, and we had to win a (WIAA) title at Beach."
Mission accomplished
Not only did the Vikings roll to a 10th state championship, Petty was named co-3A Metro player of the year, Class 3A tournament most valuable player, WIBCA's "Mr. Basketball," Gatorade state player of the year - and now Washington High School On SI (SBLive) state player of the year.
The energizing New Mexico signee averaged 24.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 3.2 steals per game in leading the charge.
"Jaylen is a finisher," Bethea said. "His will to win was on the same level ... as Nate (Robinson). He was that way from Day 1, and his teammates followed."
---
COACH OF THE YEAR
Matty McIntyre, Gonzaga Prep (4A)
For three decades, Matty McIntyre has been associated with Gonzaga Prep basketball - as a player (1996-99), as an assistant coach (1999-2009) - and now as the one in the lead chair.
And now, at 43, he has joined some elite company.
In a wide-open Class 4A title chase this winter, it was McIntyre and the Bullpups - minus injured standouts Nate Christie and Dylan Groves - who stole the show, defeating Puyallup for the schools fourth WIAA championship since 2011.
And with a fourth state title to his name, McIntyre joins Renton's Irv Leifer for tied for third-most championships in the classification behind Garfield's Al Hairston and Curtis' Tim Kelly with five.
"I do not think about it ... because the ball keeps moving, and we are adjusting and growing," McIntyre said. "But I certainly am blessed. I know I am in a good situation."
McIntrye admitted is was a little different starting a season with few expectations because of the injuries. That allowed the team to develop, build confidence and play free. The Bullpups finished 26-2 as Greater Spokane League champions - with no in-state losses.
"It was probably the most connected team I have ever been a part of," McIntyre said. "Our style and personnel meshed perfectly. We had a real synergy. There was something special in the way we interacted."
---
ALL-STATE FIRST TEAM
Guard: Jalen Davis, Bremerton (2A), soph.
Is he the next great thing in Washington? Sure carries himself and plays like it (26.4 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 5.4 apg, 5.4 steals). So skilled, explosive and efficient, he should carry Knights to more WIAA crowns.
Guard: Jeremiah Harshman, Annie Wright (1A), sr.
As recruiters foolishly nitpick what he isn't as a prospect - here is what the best player in 1A is: Hands-down, the most complete point guard in Washington (15.7 ppg, 8.1 apg, 7.5 rpg, 3.0 steals).
Guard: Cameron Hiatt, Edmonds-Woodway (3A), sr.
Two years ago, he left for prep school as a sophomore - and Dartmouth signee returned as a powerful, full-service 3A Wesco MVP (21.8 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.7 apg) who led Warriors to WIAA title game.
Guard: Josiah Lee, Glacier Peak (4A), sr.
Smooth glider was handful to defend on all three levels, LeMoyne signee led Grizzlies to back-to-back WIAA semifinal showings. WIBCA 4A player of year (22.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.1 steals).
Guard: Kaden Powers, Rainier Beach (3A), sr.
When Vikings fell into fast-paced rut, all Mike Bethea had to do was set up this Rutgers signee (19.0 ppg, 11.0 rpg, 5.0 apg) somewhere near the lane, and he would work his mid-range magic.
---
ALL-STATE SECOND TEAM
Guard: Landen Birley, West Valley of Yakima (4A), sr.
Rangy alpha two-way playmaker led Rams' late-season surge to 4A CBBN title - and run to WIAA semifinals. Give this Idaho State signee an open look (24.0 ppg, 7.0 rpg, 5.0 apg), he knocks it down.
Forward: Jaden Ghoreishi, Mount Spokane (3A), jr.
Left Mead and instantly found success in his fresh start with the Wildcats, utilizing his bouncy 6-foot-9 frame to dominate the paint - and collect GSL player of year honors (18.4 ppg, 8.4 rpg. 2.0 blocks).
Guard: Ethan Harris, Camas (4A), sr.
How do you keep a 6-foot-8 guard out of the lane? With this 4A GSHL player of the year (18.8 ppg, 8.1 rpg, 3.0 apg) you just didn't as he dominated teams as a slasher and dead-eye perimeter shooter.
Guard: Tripp Haywood, Garfield (3A), soph.
Came in and took the reins for a rebuilt cast that reached Class 3A semifinals, and he was voted 3A Metro first-team point guard for Bulldogs.
Guard: Leyton Martin, Arlington (4A), sr.
Arguably state's best two-sport star was asked to do more in final season - and Biola signee responded in big was as 4A Wesco MVP (23.3 ppg, 10.5 rpg, 6.8 apg, 3.0 steals).
---
CLASS 4A
Player of the year: Josiah Lee, Glacier Peak, sr. (22.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 3.1 apg, 2.1 steals)
Coach of the year: Matty McIntyre, Gonzaga Prep
FIRST TEAM
G Landen Birley, West Valley of Yakima, sr.
G/F Ethan Harris, Camas, jr.
G Cesar Hernandez, Davis of Yakima, sr.
G Drew Jones, Puyallup, sr.
G Leyton Martin, Arlington, sr.
SECOND TEAM
G Carter Hansen, Auburn, sr.
G/F Brady Hennig, Mount Si, jr.
G Lance Horntvedt, Richland, jr.
G Brogan Howell, Gonzaga Prep, sr.
G Landen Northrop, Richland, jr.
---
CLASS 3A
Player of the year: Jaylen Petty, Rainier Beach, sr. (24.5 ppg, 5.9 rpg, 5.5 apg, 3.2 steals)
Coach of the year: Mike Bethea, Rainier Beach
FIRST TEAM
F Jaden Ghoreishi, Mount Spokane, jr.
G Tripp Haywood, Garfield, soph.
G Cameron Hiatt, Edmonds-Woodway, sr.
G Kaden Powers, Rainier Beach, sr.
F Breylon Webb, O'Dea, sr.
SECOND TEAM
G Sebastian Arius, Auburn Mountainview, sr.
F Beckham King, Seattle Prep, sr.
F Carson Morningstar, Prairie, jr.
G Bryce Smith, Bellevue, sr.
G Jackson Whitaker, Liberty of Issaquah, jr.
---
CLASS 2A
Player of the year: Jalen Davis, Bremerton, soph. (26.4 ppg, 8.5 rpg, 5.4 apg, 5.4 steals)
Coach of the year: Miah Davis, Bremerton
FIRST TEAM
G Javon Barbee, Franklin Pierce, sr.
F. Brant Heppner, Lynden, sr.
G Kobe McClure, Prosser, sr.
G Jackson Pepper, Selah, sr.
C Rhet Young, R.A Long, jr.
SECOND TEAM
G Pierce Bierlink, Quincy, jr.
F Cameron Draculan, Grandview, sr.
G/F Daniel Kwon, Pullman, sr.
G Ari Richardson, Columbia River, sr.
F Dalton Stevens, Mark Morris, sr.
---
CLASS 1A
Player of the year: Jeremiah Harshman, Annie Wright, sr. (15.7 ppg, 8.1 apg, 7.5 rpg, 3.0 steals)
Coach of the year: Dominique Williams, Annie Wright
FIRST TEAM
G Gannon Dykstra, Lynden Christian, sr.
G Dawson Hintz, Lynden Christian, soph.
F Martin Kaupanger, Annie Wright, sr.
F Dekker Van De Graaf, Zillah, jr.
G/F Grant Wardenaar, Royal, soph.
SECOND TEAM
G Jake Graham, Riverside, sr.
F Talon Jenkins, Meridian, sr.
G Reggie Lester, Annie Wright, sr.
F Noah Schow, Annie Wright, sr.
G Kaiden Wilson, Seton Catholic, soph.
---
CLASS 2B
Player of the year: Quincy Scott, Columbia of Burbank (24.0 ppg, 8.0 rpg, 4.0 apg, 3.0 steals)
Coach of the year: Todd Schumacher, Columbia of Burbank
FIRST TEAM
G Tristan Frimodt, Columbia of Burbank, sr.
G/F Tanner Goldsmith, Freeman, sr.
F Adrik Jenkin, Colfax, jr.
G Jakari Singleton, Reardan, sr.
G Avi West, Northwest Christian of Colbert, sr.
SECOND TEAM
C Ivan Alejandre, Lake Roosevelt, sr.
F Karsen Denault, Napavine, sr.
G Shawn Jones, St. George's, sr.
G Jayce Kelly, Colfax, sr.
G Colton Wells, Freeman, sr.
---
CLASS 1B
Player of the year: Jerome Toby Jr., Lummi Nation, jr. (17.7 ppg, 5.9 apg, 4.1 steals)
Coach of the year: Jerome Toby, Lummi Nation
FIRST TEAM
G Spencer Green, DeSales, jr.
G Max Grindy, Almira-Coulee-Hartline, soph.
G Davien Parks, Tulalip Heritage, jr.
F Tyler Swan, Neah Bay, jr.
G Franky Wynne, Wellpinit, sr.
SECOND TEAM
G Makyah Chambers, Neah Bay, sr.
G Dyson Edwards, Lummi Nation, soph.
G Johnathan Ferguson, Moses Lake Christian, jr.
G Nolan Grindy, Almira-Coulee-Hartline, 8th
G Jacob Lindstrom, Naselle, sr.
---