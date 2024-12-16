High School

Debut of 2024-25 Washington high school boys basketball rankings

Mount Si (4A), Rainier Beach (3A), Bremerton (2A) are No. 1 in SBLIve WA's inaugural set of rankings this winter

Todd Milles

Kaden Powers and Rainier Beach boys are loaded with scoring power in Class 3A ranks this winter.
Kaden Powers and Rainier Beach boys are loaded with scoring power in Class 3A ranks this winter. / Photo by Vince Miller

With Washington high school boys basketball a couple season into the season, here is SBLIve WA's inaugural set of top-10 rankings for each classification in 2024-25:

---

CLASS 4A RANKINGS

1. Mount Si

2. Glacier Peak

3. Richland

4. Auburn

5. Camas

6. Kentwood

7. Puyallup

8. Lake Washington

9. Davis of Yakima

10. Arlington

Others: Stadium, Gonzaga Prep, Olympia, West Valley of Yakima

---

CLASS 3A RANKINGS

1. Rainier Beach

2. Eastside Catholic

3. Garfield

4. O'Dea

5. Seattle Prep

6. Lincoln of Tacoma

7. Roosevelt

8. Bellevue

9. Mount Spokane

10. Federal Way

Others: Monroe, Liberty of Issaquah, Shorecrest, Bellarmine Prep.

---

CLASS 2A RANKINGS

1. Bremerton

2. Grandview

3. Selah

4. Lynden

5. Prosser

6. Pullman

7. Franklin Pierce

8. Columbia River

9. Renton

10. R.A. Long

Others: Anacortes, Port Angeles, West Valley of Spokane, Foster.

---

CLASS 1A RANKINGS

1. Annie Wright

2. Lynden Christian

3. Zillah

4. Seton Catholic

5. Riverside

6. Wapato

7. Royal

8. Meridian

9. King's

10. Bellevue Christian

Others: Cascade Christian, Cashmere, Bear Creek, Chelan.

---

CLASS 2B RANKINGS

1. Colfax

2. Columbia of Burbank

3. Freeman

4. Tri-Cities Prep

5. Napavine

6. Reardan

7. Northwest Christian of Colbert

8. Lake Roosevelt

9. St. George's

10. Adna

Others: Liberty Bell, Mabton, Toledo, Manson.

---

CLASS 1B RANKINGS

1. Lummi

2. Wellpinit

3. Almira-Coulee-Hartline

4. Neah Bay

5. Naselle

6. DeSales

7. Summit Classical

8. Moses Lake Christian

9. Inchelium

10. Oakesdale

Others: Cusick, Muckleshoot Tribal, Liberty Christian, Tulalip Heritage.

---

