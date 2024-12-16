Debut of 2024-25 Washington high school boys basketball rankings
With Washington high school boys basketball a couple season into the season, here is SBLIve WA's inaugural set of top-10 rankings for each classification in 2024-25:
---
CLASS 4A RANKINGS
1. Mount Si
2. Glacier Peak
3. Richland
4. Auburn
5. Camas
6. Kentwood
7. Puyallup
8. Lake Washington
9. Davis of Yakima
10. Arlington
Others: Stadium, Gonzaga Prep, Olympia, West Valley of Yakima
---
CLASS 3A RANKINGS
2. Eastside Catholic
3. Garfield
4. O'Dea
5. Seattle Prep
6. Lincoln of Tacoma
7. Roosevelt
8. Bellevue
9. Mount Spokane
10. Federal Way
Others: Monroe, Liberty of Issaquah, Shorecrest, Bellarmine Prep.
---
CLASS 2A RANKINGS
1. Bremerton
2. Grandview
3. Selah
4. Lynden
5. Prosser
6. Pullman
7. Franklin Pierce
8. Columbia River
9. Renton
10. R.A. Long
Others: Anacortes, Port Angeles, West Valley of Spokane, Foster.
---
CLASS 1A RANKINGS
1. Annie Wright
2. Lynden Christian
3. Zillah
4. Seton Catholic
5. Riverside
6. Wapato
7. Royal
8. Meridian
9. King's
10. Bellevue Christian
Others: Cascade Christian, Cashmere, Bear Creek, Chelan.
---
CLASS 2B RANKINGS
1. Colfax
2. Columbia of Burbank
3. Freeman
4. Tri-Cities Prep
5. Napavine
6. Reardan
7. Northwest Christian of Colbert
8. Lake Roosevelt
9. St. George's
10. Adna
Others: Liberty Bell, Mabton, Toledo, Manson.
---
CLASS 1B RANKINGS
1. Lummi
2. Wellpinit
3. Almira-Coulee-Hartline
4. Neah Bay
5. Naselle
6. DeSales
7. Summit Classical
8. Moses Lake Christian
9. Inchelium
10. Oakesdale
Others: Cusick, Muckleshoot Tribal, Liberty Christian, Tulalip Heritage.
---