Demetri Manning to post-commitment football recruiting suitors: 'Too late, you can't compete with Oregon'
SAMMAMISH, Wash. - Last Friday, three-star offensive lineman Demetri Manning was helping Bellevue High School beat Skyline at home in KingCo football action.
And, on Saturday, he was sitting in the recruits'-and-parents' section at Autzen Stadium watching the university he has given a verbal commitment to - the University of Oregon - edge Ohio State, 32-31, in a throwdown matchup between the who's-who of national recruiting.
"Right in front - Row 1," said Manning, who was SBLive WA's state limena of the year in 2023 after leading the Wolverines to a WIAA championship. "Every first down, we were getting high-fives from everyone. It is a total vibe down there."
Since the 6-foot-7, 340-pounder chose the Ducks over Washington in June, Manning said other colleges have come at him to try and flip him from his decision.
Ain't happening, the No. 4 recruit in Washington for the 2025 class said.
"Too late, you can't compete with Oregon," Manning said. "I am committed. I am not switching."