Demetri Manning to post-commitment football recruiting suitors: 'Too late, you can't compete with Oregon'

Three-star lineman from Bellevue High School was in attendance for Ducks' big victory over Ohio State last Saturday

Todd Milles

Bellevue lineman Demetri Manning shows where his championship ring belongs after Bellevue defeated Yelm for WIAA Class 3A football title in 2023.
Bellevue lineman Demetri Manning shows where his championship ring belongs after Bellevue defeated Yelm for WIAA Class 3A football title in 2023. / Photo by Steve Faber

SAMMAMISH, Wash. - Last Friday, three-star offensive lineman Demetri Manning was helping Bellevue High School beat Skyline at home in KingCo football action.

And, on Saturday, he was sitting in the recruits'-and-parents' section at Autzen Stadium watching the university he has given a verbal commitment to - the University of Oregon - edge Ohio State, 32-31, in a throwdown matchup between the who's-who of national recruiting.

"Right in front - Row 1," said Manning, who was SBLive WA's state limena of the year in 2023 after leading the Wolverines to a WIAA championship. "Every first down, we were getting high-fives from everyone. It is a total vibe down there."

Since the 6-foot-7, 340-pounder chose the Ducks over Washington in June, Manning said other colleges have come at him to try and flip him from his decision.

Ain't happening, the No. 4 recruit in Washington for the 2025 class said.

"Too late, you can't compete with Oregon," Manning said. "I am committed. I am not switching."

