Does MCC champion Chiawana have another extended football run in it for 2025?
For a team that was oh-so-close to being at Gridiron Classic in the Class 4A championship game at Husky Stadium, Chiawana High School in Pasco had plenty good to hang its hat on last fall.
After a season-opening loss at Idaho power Rocky Mountain, the Riverhawks zipped through 4A/3A Mid-Columbia Conference play, defeated two-time state champion Lake Stevens in the WIAA quarterfinals - and led at eventual state champion Sumner until late a week later in the final four.
But even with 15 starting positions vacated through spring graduation, do the Riverhawks have enough coming back to make another deep run.
For one more season - at least until neighboring new-school Sageview gets going after an introductory phase - it could happen.
Some offseason discussion points with Scott Bond, who will be entering his sixth season as coach:
---
* Is there another workhorse running back on the horizon?: Braxton Feldmann took his one season as the undisputed starter at tailback and turned it into the league's most valuable player.
He had 2,239 all-purpose yards and scored 27 touchdowns as the driving force behind the Riverhawks' run-first offense.
Bond prefers having a workhorse runner, if available. Is there another one in the stable?
Anthony Godino will get first crack at it.
And he comes with his own level of production - nearly 600 rushing yards and seven touchdowns a year ago - as Feldmann's backup.
"He averaged 7.9 yards per carry ... so it's not like we don't have anybody," Bond said. "Right now, it's his job to have. If he can handle it, he carries it."
---
* How will to-be-sophomore Cooper Cissne's role expand?: Quite remarkably, not only did Cissne break in as a starter in a loaded secondary as a ninth grader, he occupied the important "Hawk" hybrid role - and became the school's first all-league first-team selection ever from that grade class.
He also had an interception in his first playoff game against Sunnyside that set up a touchdown.
"As the quarterback of our secondary, he just flies around," Bond said.
Bond sees Cissne - also a running back - playing more on offense as a move-around-the-formation chess piece as a runner and receiver.
"H goes into the mode of being a two-way player," Bond said. "He is still a sophomore, but he is a dude."
---
* What are the three most pertinent question marks entering spring ball?: With only seven returning starters, including three on offense, there are plenty of spots to fill.
One - without question the the team's biggest concern - is replacing four departing offensive linemen, including three all-leaguers in Brian Kuhn (MCC lineman of year), Landon Bolson and Cody Iverson.
Brady Knowlton, a three-year starter at guard, is the lone returner - and might play at a few different spots as a senior. And expect a good position battle at center between Fernando Perez-Caballero and Cole Hultgrenn, who was a starting linebacker last season.
Two, who will be Julian Martinez's replacement at quarterback? It appears Ender Douglass (class of 2027), last year's junior varsity starter, will be under- center. With his athletic ability - he is a basketball player and one of the school's top golfers - Bond expects more run-pass options (RPO) plays being available in 2025.
And finally, who will replace Don Hogue (new Sageview coach) as the defensive coordinator? Linebackes coach Kevin McCallum, who has been with the program since the school opened, and alumnus Trent Simpkins will be co-defensive coordinators. Bond said the unorthodox, amoeba-like scheme Hogue operated will still be utilized.
---
CHIAWANA 2025 SCHEDULE
Week 1 vs. Sageview, 7 p.m (Sept. 5)
Week 2 vs. Kamiakin, 7 p.m. (Sept. 12)
Week 3 at Hermiston, 7 p.m. (Sept. 19)
Week 4 vs. Hanford, 7 p.m. (Sept. 26)
Week 5 at Southridge, 7 p.m. (Oct. 3)
Week 6 vs. Pasco, 7 p.m. (Oct. 10)
Week 7 at Kennewick, 7 p.m. (Oct. 17)
Week 8 vs. Richland, 7 p.m. (Oct. 24)
Week 9 at Walla Walla, 7 p.m. (Oct. 31)
---