Eastside Catholic 2025 football schedule: Crusaders hoping to find winning tune at site of 'High School Musical'
Last season after traveling less than a mile down the road to open its season against Sammamish plateau neighbor Eastlake, Eastside Catholic decided on a longer road trip to kick off 2025.
Try 800 miles.
Dominic Daste's group will open Sept. 5 at East High School in Salt Lake City, Utah.
"We've tried to travel every other year," Daste said. "It's a good challenge for us."
The Crusaders have racked up the miles over the years: In 2023, they opened in California with a 20-0 loss at Orange Lutheran. Two years prior to that, they flew out to Colorado, losing 41-0 to Valor Christian.
In 2015, Eastside Catholc began its season at Oceanside High School (California) with a 49-13 win.
This won't be the first time the 3A Metro League powerhouse has faced a program from Utah. Late in the season in 2014, the Crusaders eked out a 20-13 home victory over American Fork.
Since 2013, Eastside Catholic has had 15 non-league games against out-of-season opponents.
But for this particular upcoming game, Daste's daughters have only shown interest in one thing about Eastside Catholic's opponent.
"They want to see the school where (Disney Channel's) 'High School Musical' was made," Daste said.
---
EASTSIDE CATHOLIC 2025 SCHEDULE
Week 1 at East High School (Utah), Sept. 5
Week 2 vs. Bishop Blanchet, Sept. 12
Week 3 at Garfield, Sept. 19
Week 4 at O'Dea, Sept. 26
Week 5 vs. Ballard, Oct. 3
Week 6 vs. Roosevelt, Oct. 10
Week 7 at Seattle Prep, Oct. 17
Week 8 at Rainier Beach, Oct. 24
Week 9 is 3A Metro crossover/bye week for top teams
---