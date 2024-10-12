Eastside Catholic vs. Roosevelt: Live score, updates of Washington high school football in sixth week (10/11/2024)
For much of the past couple of decades, the two programs most likely to seize control of the 3A Metro League football championship race are O'Dea and Eastside Catholic.
Roosevelt is hoping to add a new spice to the flavor.
Led by former Seattle Seahawks and NFL champion Sam Adams, the No. 4 Roughriders have a shot to disrupt the order when they host No. 5 Eastside Catholic on Friday.
The two face off at 7:45 p.m. Pacific time. The game will be streamed live on NFHS Network (subscription only).
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 6. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
PRE-GAME: EASTSIDE CATHOLIC VS. ROOSEVELT
FIRST QUARTER
---
About Eastside Catholic
Key players— RB Jeremiah Burroughs, LB Liufau Loumoli, LB Wassie Lugolobi, WR Asa Thompson, DL Cody Thumlert.
About Roosevelt
Key players— QB Dalton Anderson, WR/DB Cassidy Bolong-Banks, TE/DL Malaki Davis, RB Damari King, WR Nolan McWilliams
* WEEK 6 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PRIMER
---
---