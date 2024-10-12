High School

Eastside Catholic vs. Roosevelt: Live score, updates of Washington high school football in sixth week (10/11/2024)

3A Metro throw-down happening at Memorial Stadium as No. 4 Roughriders host fifth-ranked Crusaders to stay in league championship race

Todd Milles

Wide receiver Tytan McNeal is one of the talented younger pieces on the Eastside Catholic roster in 2024.
Wide receiver Tytan McNeal is one of the talented younger pieces on the Eastside Catholic roster in 2024. / Photo by Todd Milles

For much of the past couple of decades, the two programs most likely to seize control of the 3A Metro League football championship race are O'Dea and Eastside Catholic.

Roosevelt is hoping to add a new spice to the flavor.

Led by former Seattle Seahawks and NFL champion Sam Adams, the No. 4 Roughriders have a shot to disrupt the order when they host No. 5 Eastside Catholic on Friday.

The two face off at 7:45 p.m. Pacific time. The game will be streamed live on NFHS Network (subscription only).

SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 6. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.

PRE-GAME: EASTSIDE CATHOLIC VS. ROOSEVELT

Refresh for the latest.

FIRST QUARTER

Updates coming

---

About Eastside Catholic

Key players— RB Jeremiah Burroughs, LB Liufau Loumoli, LB Wassie Lugolobi, WR Asa Thompson, DL Cody Thumlert.

About Roosevelt

Key players— QB Dalton Anderson, WR/DB Cassidy Bolong-Banks, TE/DL Malaki Davis, RB Damari King, WR Nolan McWilliams

WEEK 6 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PRIMER

---

DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP

To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App

---

Published
Todd Miles
TODD MILLES

Home/Washington