Week 6 Washington high school football preview: 3 storylines, game picks and matchups to follow around the state
The regular season of Washington high school football is past the midway point. League championship races are shaping up. Games are becoming more important.
Will Week 6 become a pivotal juncture?
Here is a quick recap of last week’s highlights, and a look forward to Week 6 storylines and games to follow:
---
REWIND SBLIVE’S WEEK 5 COVERAGE
Fri: (3A) Graham-Kapowsin 57, (4A) Yelm 36
* 4 games you should not have missed
---
'COMEBACK CITY' STORY IN WEEK 5
As Lynden High School football coach Blake VanDalen explained his team's crazy 31-30 win Friday against better-than-its-record Sehome, "it was thre quarters of pain, and one quarter of fireworks."
Indeed, it was.
The Lions scored 24 fourth-quarter points, wiping out a 16-point deficit in a six-minute span. And yet, for third-ranked Lynden to survive, it had to march 87 yards in the final 2:08 for a potentially-tying touchdown - and a winning conversion.
A key sequence came after the first play of the drive when wide receiver Sam Arango went to the ground in pain.
"He cramped up ... and as he was going out, I told him, 'By the time we score (a touchdown), you're going to score the two-point conversion," VanDalen said. "Then I had a conversation with Brant (Heppner) and Isaiah (Outman) about what we were going to do."
The quarterback immediately went to Oudman for 30 yards. Then, Dani Bowler had three receptions. And Heppner found Brody Price (Arango's replacement) for a long reception down near the goal-line.
Heppner rushed it from 1 yard out, and Arango returned to haul in the game-winning conversion pass in the left end zone to complete the comeback.
---
TOP STORYLINES TO FOLLOW IN WEEK 6
4A KingCo's top rivalry adds another chapter
Even though both teams are in a bit of survival mode to stay in the KingCo top-tier championship race, Bothell (2-3) and Woodinville (2-3) know important this week is as the NorthShore rivalry takes center stage Saturday at Pop Keeney Stadium. The Falcons snapped a six-game series skid a year ago, but the teams met up twice in 2019 - and three times in 2021 (COVID). "This is KingCo football," Bothell coach Tom Bainter. "This is a fun game."
Present meets future in Spanaway
On Thursday, the state's top on-the-way-out recruit (Bethel senior LB Zaydrius Rainey-Sale) meets up with the best coming-in prospect (Graham-Kapowsin ninth grade QB A.J. Tuivaiave) in a 4A SPSL rivalry game at Art Crate Stadium. Both are coming off huge games - Rainey-Sale had three touchdowns (two on defense) against Spanaway Lake; Tuivaiave passed for 425 yards and seven touchdowns against Yelm. "It is two playmakers going at it," Bethel coach Travis Domser said.
Among the unexpected 5-0 programs
There are a few surprise 5-0 teams around the state. One of them is the Bellarmine Prep Lions, who boast impressive wins over Rogers of Puyallup, Auburn, Kelso and Central Kitsap after dropping down to the Class 3A ranks this fall. Everything on offense runs through junior quarterback Birk Johnston. "We have a lot of gritty guys who bend but don't break, and play until the end," Lions coach Brian Jensen said. They have their best test Friday against visiting Mount Tahoma.
---
TOP THREE WEEK 6 GAMES ON TAP
4A No. 1 Camas Papermakers (5-0) at 3A No. 6 Monroe Bearcats (5-0)
7 p.m. Friday at Monroe High School
Skinny: Bearcats looking for that signature win with this senior group. This would be it.
Live streaming link: NFHS Network
SBLive Washington’s pick: Camas, 38-25
—
2A No. 1 Anacortes Seahawks (5-0) at 2A No.4 Archbishop Murphy Wildcats (5-0)
7 p.m. Friday at Terry Ennis Stadium, Mill Creek
Skinny: Difficult to see how Wildcats' defensive backfield holds up against elite passing attack.
Live streaming link: NFHS Network.
SBLive Washington’s pick: Anacortes, 34-17.
---
3A No. 5 Eastside Catholic Crusaders (3-1) at 3A No. 4 Roosevelt Roughriders (3-1)
7:45 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium, Seattle
Skinny: Not going to be much love lost between these talent-rich 3A Metro programs.
Live streaming link: NFHS Network
SBLive Washington’s pick: Roosevelt, 23-16.
—