End of an era: Marc Wiese retires as Puyallup baseball coach after 30 seasons

Wiese guided Vikings to 18 consecutive league championships - and WIAA 4A titles in 2014 and 2917

Marc Wiese is retiring in 2025 as the Puyallup High School baseball coach after 30 seasons.
/ Photo by Vince Miller

Marc Wiese, who has transformed Puyallup High School baseball into a nationally-relevant program as one of all-time winningest baseball coaches in Washington history, has retired after 30 seasons at the helm.

With rumors swirling around that Wiese informed players and parents at the end-of-season banquet of his decision, SBLive WA reached out to the longtime program leader Wednesday afternoon.

Wiese was on the golf course, but did text back a "Yes!" answer, confirming he was, indeed, stepping aside. He is also retiring as a teacher in the Puyallup School District.

The Vikings won 18 consecutive league championships. They have made 16 appearances in a row at the WIAA Class 4A playoffs - with state championships won in 2014 and 2017.

At 28-0 heading into the state semifinals in Yakima, the Vikings were ranked No. 2 in the country, and had a chance to thrust themselves into the national-championship conversation.

But Puyallup was upended by eventual champion Lake Washington, 8-1, in the final four at Yakima College.

A Wilson/Silas High graduate, Wiese was a pitcher in the New York Mets organization before he returned to coach at Puyallup where he won a total of 584 games.

TODD MILLES

Todd Milles is a Regional Editor for SBLive Sports, covering Washington, Idaho and Montana.

