Veteran Illinois High School Football Coach Retiring
An Illinois high school football coach has announced plans to retire following 21 seasons on the sidelines.
Illinois Valley Central High School head coach Tim Heinz made the decision following a 2-7 campaign in 2025.
“I had a great time,” Heinz said in an interview with the Journal Star. “I had really good players and great coaches I coached with. It was just time for me to get out after 32 years. It’s bittersweet.
“I’ll miss coaching the kids.”
Tim Heinz Won 99 Games At Controls Of Illinois Valley Central
Heinz won 99 games and made 10 appearances in the Class 4A Illinois high school football playoffs while leading Illinois Valley Central for 21 seasons. During that time, he captured three conference titles.
Peoria Notre Dame High School was the first stop in the coaching career of Heinz, as he won 32 games there during six seasons, qualifying for the postseason twice.
Under Heinz, the Grey Ghosts reached the playoffs six consecutive times in his first six seasons at the controls, including the program’s first-ever bid in 2005.
Key Stretch Came Early In Tenure For Heinz, Grey Ghosts
During that stretch, Illinois Valley Central went 42-10 overall, winning two playoff games.
“I had good people that helped me,” Heinz said, “and we kind of got it together and did pretty well.”
In 2019, the Grey Ghosts set a program record for wins with 10, falling to eventual state champion Murphysboro in the second round of the postseason.
Illinois Valley Central Went 2-7 This Past Season
After opening the 2025 season with five consecutive losses, Illinois Valley Central got on the board with a 28-0 win at Rock Falls. They ended the season with a 30-27 win over Rantoul on the road in what would be the final game for Heinz at the school.
Keegan Schol is slated to return at quarterback for the Grey Ghosts, along with a handful of key players on the defensive side of the ball.