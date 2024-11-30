High School

Freeman wide receiver's one-handed touchdown catch voted top Washington high school football play of Week 12

Nash McLean went up high and stretched far in hauling in a 30-yard first-quarter touchdown as Freeman stunned Onalaska in 2B quarterfinals

Todd Milles

Nash McLean goes high for a 30-yard touchdown catch in Freeman's 28-0 win over Onalaska in Class 2B quarterfinals.
Nash McLean goes high for a 30-yard touchdown catch in Freeman's 28-0 win over Onalaska in Class 2B quarterfinals. / Photo by Lane Mathews

Nash McLean has wiggle. He has quickness. And apparently he has body control like Spiderman.

McLean set a powerful tone for Freeman High School football last Saturday by catching Logan Schultz's pass stretched out high and with one hand, accounting for the game's first score on a 30-yard touchdown reception late in the first quarter.

The Scotties blanked Onalaska, 28-0, in the Class 2B quarterfinals.

McLean's circus touchdown receptions was voted the top Week 12 play around the state of Washington. It received 67.6% of the vote, beating out Jordan Rife's two-point conversion interception for Archbishop Murphy, which received 21.9%

Watch the top plays from Week 12 in the video player below.

