Freeman wide receiver's one-handed touchdown catch voted top Washington high school football play of Week 12
Nash McLean went up high and stretched far in hauling in a 30-yard first-quarter touchdown as Freeman stunned Onalaska in 2B quarterfinals
Nash McLean has wiggle. He has quickness. And apparently he has body control like Spiderman.
McLean set a powerful tone for Freeman High School football last Saturday by catching Logan Schultz's pass stretched out high and with one hand, accounting for the game's first score on a 30-yard touchdown reception late in the first quarter.
The Scotties blanked Onalaska, 28-0, in the Class 2B quarterfinals.
McLean's circus touchdown receptions was voted the top Week 12 play around the state of Washington. It received 67.6% of the vote, beating out Jordan Rife's two-point conversion interception for Archbishop Murphy, which received 21.9%
Watch the top plays from Week 12 in the video player below.
---
Published