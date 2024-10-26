Gonzaga Prep vs. Mead: Live score, updates of Washington high school football in eighth week (10/25/2024)
Spokane game of the year?
Absolutely.
Fourth-ranked and defending Greater Spokane League champion Gonzaga Prep travels to Mead on Friday for a showdown that will decided the league champion.
The two teams meet at 7 p.m. Pacific time at Union Stadium in Mead, Wash. A live feed is available on kxly.com.
PRE-GAME: GONZAGA PREP VS. MEAD
FIRST QUARTER
Will be updated as soon as game begins
About Gonzaga Prep
Key players— WR Isaiah Docken, RB Noah Holman, RB Jonah Keller, QB Sam Kincaid, TE Wentworth Scribner.
About Mead
Key players— OL/DL Cooper Daines, OL/DL Markus Fetcho, ATH Jimmy Fraham, QB/DB J.J. Leman, RB Keegan Mallon
