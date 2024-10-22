Week 8 Washington high school football preview: 3 storylines, game picks and matchups to follow around the state
In Spokane, the game of the year is on - ninth-ranked Mead hosting No. 4 Gonzaga Prep for the 4A Greater Spokane League championship.
And Monte Kohler and the O'Dea Fighting Irish can lock up 3A Metro title No. 26.
These are just a couple of late-October games in Washington high school football with league title implications.
Here is a quick recap of last week’s highlights, and a look forward to Week 8 storylines and games to follow:
---
---
'COMEBACK CITY' STORY IN WEEK 7
Early last week, as Rochester High School football players were watching film of their next opponent -- Class 1A powerhouse Montesano - they began to feel more comfortable.
Montesano was good, they noted. But unlike all those years playing against NCAA D1 prospect-producing Tumwater in the 2A Evergreen Conference, at least the Bulldogs players were closer to normal size.
With that, the Warriors were feeling pretty good taking their home field Friday, eventually beating Montesano, 16-12, to take the top spot in the 1A EvCo.
It was Rochester's first win over the Bulldogs since 2004. And if it can defeat fellow Power-T offensive cousin Tenino, the Warriors will win their first league championship since 1999 (and before that, it was 1979).
"When we walked out and saw their kids looking at our (messy grass) field, you could see it in their eyes, it was not in great shape," Rochester coach A.J. Easley said. "And after the first play (an 8-yard run), Carson (Rotter, the quarterback) ran over to our sideline and said, 'Coach, we got them!'"
After Montesano took the opening kickoff to the house to start the second half to grab a 12-8 lead, Rochester did what it has done much of the year - put defenses in the meat grinder.
The Warriors went on an 18-play, 83-yard series that took up the rest of the third quarter, capped by Ethan Rodriguez's 8-yard touchdown run, to take the lead for good, 16-12.
Montesano never crossed midfield the rest of the way.
"We ran 79 plays," Easley said. "And the success we have with our offense makes it harder and harder on the other team."
---
TOP STORYLINES TO FOLLOW IN WEEK 8
Only team left in MCC to stop Chiawana - Richland
Essentially the only thing remaining in Chiawana's way in clinching a solo 4A/3A Mid-Columbia Conference championship is conference passing leader Richland, led by sophomore quarterback Jackson Woodard. In fact, with games remaining against the Riverhawks and Kamiakin, the Bombers still control their own destiny in gaining a share of the league title. "Chiawana's 'Amoeba" defense is such a pain in the rear end to deal with," Richland coach Josh Jelinek said. "Our job is for our players to keep their eyes open, step up to their gap and dominate who is in front of you."
2B Pacific races clearing up in District 4
The top of the 2B Central League is going to be settled very quickly in Week 7 as No. 2 Toledo visits No. 4 Onalaska for the East championship, and No. 3 Napavine travels to No. 10 Pe Ell/Willapa Valley for the West crown. Of the four schools, only the Riverhawks, led by dual-threat quarterback Eli Weeks, are undefeated. "The kids know how big of a game it is," Toledo coach Mike Christensen said. "But we've also talked that our season does not come down to this one game."
Eight-man extravaganza in eastern Washington
If there is one weekend to get out and watch eight-man football, this would be it. On Thursday, No. 6 DeSales plays at No. 2 Liberty Christian in the Tri-Cities. And on Friday, No. 4 Almira-Coulee-Hartline hosts top-ranked and reigning Class 1B runner-up Wilbur-Creston-Keller. Combined, the four schools are 27-1. "It is obviously getting to a fun time of year," Wilbur-Creston coach Darin Reppe said. "I think there are a handful of teams that can win it all this year."
---
TOP THREE WEEK 8 GAMES ON TAP
3A No. 2 O'Dea Fighting Irish (7-0) at 3A No. 4 Roosevelt Roughriders (5-2)
5 p.m. Friday at Memorial Stadium, Seattle
Skinny: Irish would like nothing more than to sew up another 3A Metro championship - now.
Live streaming link: NFHS Network (subscription only).
SBLive Washington’s pick: O'Dea, 25-21.
—
2A No. 1 Tumwater Thunderbirds (7-0) at 2A No. 5 W.F. West Bearcats (7-0)
7 p.m. Friday at William F. West Athletic Field, Chehalis
Skinny: Bearcats have skill-position talent to pose problems ... but can they slow down Wing-T?
Live streaming link: NFHS Network (subscription only).
SBLive Washington’s pick: Tumwater, 37-24.
---
4A No. 4 Gonzaga Prep Bullpups (7-0) at 4A No. 9 Mead Panthers (7-0)
8 p.m. Friday at Union Stadium, Mead
Skinny: If Gonzaga Prep cannot dive-play runs going against bigger Mead, might be tough sledding.
Live streaming link: None.
SBLive Washington’s pick: Mead, 28-24.
—