Graham-Kapowsin vs. Sumner: Live score, updates of Washington high school football in ninth week (11/1/2024)

Perennial playoff contenders meet once again, this time for 4A SPSL championship

Todd Milles

Junior Nate Donavan has really come into his own at quarterback in his first season as the Sumner starter.
After splitting up into divisions, the winners will meet for the overall 4A SPSL championship Friday night.

And it is two teams very familiar with each other - No. 7 Graham-Kapowsin vs. No. 2 Sumner.

The two teams meet at 7 p.m. Pacific time at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).

SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 9. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.

PRE-GAME: GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN VS. SUMNER

FIRST QUARTER

Will be updated once game starts.

About Graham-Kapowsin

Key players— WR/DB Kase Betz, TE Noah Flores, DL Jonathan Haas, OL/DL Kaleb Leatigaga, QB A.J. Tuivaiave.

About Sumner

Key players— TE Carter Cocke, QB Nate Donavan, LB Austin Glivar, WR Braylon Pope, RB Steele Isaacs.

WEEK 9 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PRIMER

Published
