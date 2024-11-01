Graham-Kapowsin vs. Sumner: Live score, updates of Washington high school football in ninth week (11/1/2024)
After splitting up into divisions, the winners will meet for the overall 4A SPSL championship Friday night.
And it is two teams very familiar with each other - No. 7 Graham-Kapowsin vs. No. 2 Sumner.
The two teams meet at 7 p.m. Pacific time at Sunset Chev Stadium in Sumner. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 9. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
PRE-GAME: GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN VS. SUMNER
FIRST QUARTER
Will be updated once game starts.
---
About Graham-Kapowsin
Key players— WR/DB Kase Betz, TE Noah Flores, DL Jonathan Haas, OL/DL Kaleb Leatigaga, QB A.J. Tuivaiave.
About Sumner
Key players— TE Carter Cocke, QB Nate Donavan, LB Austin Glivar, WR Braylon Pope, RB Steele Isaacs.
* WEEK 9 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PRIMER
---
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
---