Week 9 Washington high school football preview: 3 storylines, game picks and matchups to follow around the state
Even though the 4A Wesco, 4A GSHL, 4A SPSL and 3A Wesco championships are at stake, the game of the week certainly could be in the smaller-school ranks.
Second-ranked Seton Catholic travels to No. 3 La Center in a historic 1A Trico showdown of undefeated programs.
These are just a few final regular-season week (Week 9) games in Washington high school football starting Thursday.
Here is a quick recap of last week’s highlights, and a look forward to Week 9 storylines and games to follow:
---
REWIND SBLIVE’S WEEK 8 COVERAGE
Fri: (4A) Gonzaga Prep 28, (4A) Mead 21
Fri: (3A) O'Dea 49, (3A) Roosevelt 30
* 3 games you should not have missed
---
'COMEBACK CITY' STORY IN WEEK 8
A week ago, the Montesano Bulldogs were second-guessing themselves.
Any midseason momentum they had finally collected with a 1A Evergreen win over Tenino and non-league triumph over Napavine came to a halt with a loss at Rochester.
And reigning Class 1A semifinalist Nooksack Valley, led by all-state running back Colton Lentz, was coming to town?
Trailing by 11 points midway through the third quarter, quarterback Tyson Perry (350 pasing yards, three touchdowns) and the offense scored the game's final 17 points in a 34-28 victory.
Down 28-26 with five minutes remaining, Perry connected with Terek Gunter on a 67-yard touchdown that proved to be the game-winner.
"You go from the low of lows to the high of highs," Montesano coach Terry Jensen said. "Last week we had our best week of practice, and we were interested to see how (the players) would respond from the loss to Rochester - and they came out and performed as well as they practiced."
With a rash of injuries and player defections and disciplinary issues, Jensen admitted this has been one of the most challenging of 39 seasons of coaching.
"The kids have been resilient during all of it," Jensen said.
---
TOP STORYLINES TO FOLLOW IN WEEK 9
Can Camas extend 4A GSHL rivalry dominance over Skyview?
Adam Mathieson has only been through the high-stakes Camas-Skyview rivalry for a short period - but still long enough to compare it to one of hottest rivalries in the Northwest. "From a competitive-standpoint, it is like Oregon and Washington," said Mathieson, the Camas first-year coach. "It's become the rivalry of on-field production." The No. 1 Papermakers will try and make it 14 victories in a row in the series Friday when they travel to the Storm for the league championship.
Nooksack Valley, Lynden Christian grapple for 1A Northwest title
As much as Nooksack Valley has accomplished over the past couple of seasons with co-1A Northwest League champions, the Pioneers have not won an outright title since 2008. In their way is perennial rival Lynden Christian, which is also in the title hunt as well. Expect Pioneers tailback Colton Lentz (4,272 career yards), who just became the program's all-time leading rusher (Dave Longoira had 4,195 in 1991), to be busy. "These (Lynden Christian) kids are 10 minutes away from us, so our kids know what's at stake," Pioneers coach Craig Bartl said.dd
Asotin attempting clean sweep of 2B Northeast slate
For the Asotin Panthers to clinch their first outright league championship since 2006, they know they must put an end to a three-game series losing streak with defending 2B Northeast champion Northwest Christian of Colbert, against which they lost 47-6 last fall. But running back Peter Eggleston, who has rushed for more than 1,300 yards, is having his best season for Asotin. "Our recipe for succes is we want to run the ball and control clock," Panthers coach Jim Holman said. "And Peter is our guy. He leads us ... and we are going to go where he takes us."
---
TOP THREE WEEK 9 GAMES ON TAP
4A No. 7 Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (6-2) at 4A No. 2 Sumner Spartans (7-1)
7 p.m. Friday at Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner
Skinny: Can Eagles' talented youth overcome enough lulls to shock seasoned Spartans?
Live streaming link: NFHS Network (subscription only).
SBLive Washington’s pick: Sumner, 27-24.
—
4A No. 5 Lake Stevens Vikings (6-2) at 4A No. 9 Arlington Eagles (7-1)
7 p.m. Friday at John C. Larson Stadium, Arlington
Skinny: If you don't believe pigs can fly ... well, watch these air-delivered pigskins Friday.
Live streaming link: NFHS Network (subscription only).
SBLive Washington’s pick: Lake Stevens, 39-28.
---
1A No. 2 Seton Catholic Cougars (8-0) at No. 1A No. 3 La Center Wildcats (8-0)
7 p.m. Friday at La Center Community Stadium
Skinny: Keep in mind this game could be played on wet grass, which might make for a beautiful mess.
Live streaming link: La Center YouTube channel.
SBLive Washington’s pick: Seton Catholic, 21-19.
—