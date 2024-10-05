Graham-Kapowsin vs. Yelm: Live score, updates of Washington high school football in fifth week (10/04/2024)
On similar rises, but in difference classifications, over the past five years, now Graham-Kapowsin and Yelm get to embark on a new journey - together.
A rivalry in the 4A SPSL.
The two face off at 7 p.m. Pacific time. The game will be streamed live on NFHS Network (subscription only).
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 5. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
PRE-GAME: GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN VS. YELM
Refresh for the latest.
FIRST QUARTER
Updates coming when came starts
---
About Graham-Kapowsin
Key players— WR/DB Kase Betz, TE Noah Flores, OL/DL Kaleb Leatigaga, WR Khris Norris, QB AJ Tuivaiave.
About Yelm
Key players— ATH Jacob Ford, OL/DL Chris Hauss, QB Parker Myers, OL/DL Jacob Tracy, DB Maurice Williams.
* WEEK 5 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PRIMER
---
DOWNLOAD THE SBLIVE APP
To get live updates on your phone - as well as follow your favorite teams and top games - you can download the SBLive Sports app: Download iPhone App | Download Android App
---