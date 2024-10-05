High School

Graham-Kapowsin vs. Yelm: Live score, updates of Washington high school football in fifth week (10/04/2024)

Now 4A SPSL rivals, former WIAA champions Yelm and Graham-Kapowsin play for the first time ever

Yelm lost plenty of seniors in its defensive front from last fall, but Shane Creegan (55) will be a key two-way performer in 2024.
Yelm lost plenty of seniors in its defensive front from last fall, but Shane Creegan (55) will be a key two-way performer in 2024. / Photo by Steve Faber

On similar rises, but in difference classifications, over the past five years, now Graham-Kapowsin and Yelm get to embark on a new journey - together.

A rivalry in the 4A SPSL.

The two face off at 7 p.m. Pacific time. The game will be streamed live on NFHS Network (subscription only).

PRE-GAME: GRAHAM-KAPOWSIN VS. YELM

FIRST QUARTER

Updates coming when came starts

About Graham-Kapowsin

Key players— WR/DB Kase Betz, TE Noah Flores, OL/DL Kaleb Leatigaga, WR Khris Norris, QB AJ Tuivaiave.

About Yelm

Key players— ATH Jacob Ford, OL/DL Chris Hauss, QB Parker Myers, OL/DL Jacob Tracy, DB Maurice Williams.

WEEK 5 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PRIMER

