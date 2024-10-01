High School

Week 5 Washington high school football preview: 3 storylines, game picks and matchups to follow around the state

Two new league rivalry games debut Friday when defending 1A champion Royal goes to Cashmere, and 4A runner-up Graham-Kapowsin plays at 2022 3A champion Yelm

Todd Milles

New starting Yelm quarterback Parker Myers scrambles in 2024 opener against Mount Tahoma
Nothing like rekindling a spicy league rivalry.

And welcoming two new ones.

The midway point of the regular season welcomes back the best traditional matchup of 4A Wesco - and a first-time rivalry in two other leagues.

Here is a quick recap of last week’s highlights, and a look forward to Week 5 storylines and games to follow:

---

Safety Rasaan Thomas and the O'Dea defense has been a shutdown unit in 2024.
REWIND SBLIVE’S WEEK 4 COVERAGE

Fri: (3A O'Dea 20, (3A) Eastside Catholic 0

OBSERVATIONS

* 5 games you should not have missed

* Week 4 primer

---

Coupeville High School's Chase Anderson gets starting nod for first time at quarterback heading into 2024.
'COMEBACK CITY' STORY IN WEEK 4

Coupeville High School's Bennett Richter isn't sure he's seen anything like what happened Friday - as a player, casual viewer and certainly not as the Wolves' coach.

The Wolves scored 27 unanswered points in the final nine minutes to stun host Class 1A program Cedar Park Christian, 55-49.

Of course, a late scoring spurt led by quarterback Chase Anderson (six total touchdowns) and a well-timed onside kick were key contributors in the frantic comeback. But the final play provided the most insane ending.

Tied at 49-49, Cedar Park Christian drove to the Wolves' 20 to set up for a game-winning field goal with eight seconds remaining.

Linebacker Johnny Porter crashed through a gap along the offensive line and blocked the kick (Richter said Monday that the ball was kicked so hard, it left a stitches imprint in the teenager's arm still days later).

Gunner Davin Houston, who was alone in the offensive backfield, saw the ball come right to him, and he took off - alone - on a walk-off 70-yard return for a game-winning touchdown.

"I think it comes down to the character of our guys," Richter said. "Every coach tries to preach, 'Keep playing, keep your heads up, keep working at it!' They had belief."

---

Four time defending Class 1A champion Royal opens 2024 preseason football camp Wednesday at David Nielsen Field.
TOP STORYLINES TO FOLLOW IN WEEK 5

Cashmere gets shot at 1A champion Royal

Not since 2016 when Royal and Connell met up for the WIAA crown has there been THIS level of anticipation in the 1A SCAC with newcomer No. 4 Cashmere hosting the top-ranked Knights. And the matchup will be highlighted by two of the best small-school quarterbacks in the state in Lance Allred (Royal) and Rylan Hatmaker (Cashmere). "Anyone with that size and speed ... they are one of the top teams in the state," Royal coach Wiley Allred said.

Certainly know your type

Over the past half-decade, Graham-Kapowsin and Yelm have shared similar paths. Both schools won their first WIAA titles while also finishing as runner-up in 2023 (Eagles in 4A, Yelm in 3A). Now after reclassification, the Tornados moved upand joined the 4A SPSL. Both schools meet for the first time in school history Friday in Yelm. "Our defenses are very, very similar ... and our offenses share a lot of the same mindset how we want to attack people," Graham-Kapowsin coach Jeff Logan said.

Different week, same 4A Wesco rivalry

It doesn't get much beter than Lake Stevens vs. Glacier Peak in the 4A Wesco. What is different this fall is when the game is being played - Week 5 and not at the end of the regular season for all the marbles. "From the rivalry perspective, it's as good as it's ever been," Glacier Peak coach Shane Keck said. "For season purposes, this might be more beneficial ... because in the past, our kids built the season around this game, and when it did not go our way, they did not recover for (the playoffs)."

---

Graham Kapowsin quarterback AJ Tuivaiave participates at PLU 11v11 Passing Tournament in Parkland.
TOP THREE WEEK 5 GAMES ON TAP

4A Graham-Kapowsin Eagles (2-2) at 2A No. 7 Yelm Tornados (4-0)

7 p.m. Friday at Yelm High School

Skinny: Lots of build-up, complete with offseason smack-talk, over this new rivalry game.

Live streaming link: NFHS Network

SBLive Washington’s pick: Yelm, 31-29.

4A Glacier Peak Grizzlies (4-0) at 4A No. 5 Lake Stevens Vikings (2-2)

7 p.m. Friday at Lake Stevens High School

Skinny: Very well could come down to which defense gets most stops against powerful offenses.

Live streaming link: STSPN

SBLive Washington’s pick: Lake Stevens, 42-28

1A No. 1 Royal Knights (4-0) at 1A No. 4 Cashmere Bulldogs (4-0)

7 p.m. Friday at Cashmere High School

Skinny: Cannot imagine how crazy this Super Bowl-like energy will be at kickoff.

Live streaming link: NCWLife.com

SBLive Washington’s pick: Royal, 35-27.

---

