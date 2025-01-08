Here are Top 25 Washington high school girls basketball rankings entering 2025
As 2025 dawns, the high school girls basketball season is roughly two months away from the WIAA championships in Tacoma, Yakima and Spokane.
Here are the top 25 programs, regardless of classification, ranked in order (records as of Jan. 6):
---
SBLIVE/SI WASHINGTON POWER 25
1. DAVIS OF YAKIMA 8-2 (4A)
Skinny: Passed all tests during difficult early-season in-state schedule (only two losses were at POA Holiday Classic to Oregon schools). With Cheyenne Hull on interior, and deep-shooting guards on perimeter, Pirates have more ways to beat teams than everybody else.
---
2. LAKE WASHINGTON 9-1 (4A)
Skinny: Guard trio of senior Paige Citron, junior Ashley Uusitalo and sophomore Julia Benthin are as good as there is in Washington (and perhaps in Northwest). They combine well-rounded skill, effort and pressure on both ends. But when team needs big shot, it goes to Uusitalo.
---
3. LYNDEN 12-0 (2A)
Skinny: Stopped Ellensburg's three-peat bid a year ago for Class 2A championship, and return majority of cast. Lions have a pair of standout inside-outside players in junior forward Payton Mills and sophomore guard Finley Parcher, who is a rising star in Washington.
---
4. CENTRAL VALLEY 8-0 (3A)
Skinny: Not only best team in Spokane - but scariest team few know about outside of town. UW signee and ex-Colfax standout Brynn McGaughy transferred in, and gives squad a go-to scorer. Rest of returning starters, notably Eden Sander and Gabbie Wilson, are two-way terrors.
---
5. SUMNER 9-1 (4A)
Skinny: Made serious run at WIAA championship a year ago, and brings back arguably top 2027 player in state in guard Kawehi Borden, along with junior Olivia Collins. If Spartans figure out permanent ball-handling solution, they should be state contenders again.
---
6. ELLENSBURG 10-0 (2A)
Skinny: Still scary-good with all-state point guard Jamison Philip and forward Layne Rogel, both seniors, as well as emerging scorer Bella Standish. Lost interior presence when 6-foot-4 Alana Marrs enrolled early with Oregon State volleyball, but being more up-tempo fits this cast better.
---
7. DEER PARK 6-0 (2A)
Skinny: Might be biggest surprise in top 10, but shouldn't be - these Stags are cold-blooded performers with guards Brooklyn Coe, Jacey Boesel (transfer from Okanogan) and Emma and Ashlan Bryant who can spread the floor, handle the ball and knock down perimeter shots,
---
8. LAKESIDE OF SEATTLE (3A)
Skinny: When you combine winning 3A Metro pedigree with an experienced playmaking point guard in Willa Chinn feeding a team-first lineup (including newcomer scorer Helena Christofilis, a ninth grader) - the Lins are tough to handle. And this could be their year to grab ultimate glory.
---
9. PROSSER 9-2 (2A)
Skinny: Fun squad that scores in bunches, Mustangs have two of the state's best rangy wing players in senior Lay'lee Dixon and sophomore Herbie Wright, who put constant pressure on defenses. Add in senior Adriana Milanez and junior Deidra Phillips, and this team can beat anybody.
---
10. CHIAWANA 9-1 (4A)
Skinny: If talent ultimately prevails, than the Riverhawks should be making loud noise come March. They have the state's best high-low frontcourt duo in D1-bound Malia Ruud (WSU) and Kaia Foster (New Mexico). And with Baylee Maldonado running the show, ceiling is very high.
--
11. ARCHBISHOP MURPHY 10-1 (2A)
12. W.F. WEST- 10-1 (2A)
13. CAMAS 9-2 (4A)
14. NORTH THURSTON 8-1 (3A)
15. LYNDEN CHRISTIAN 8-2 (1A)
16. TAHOMA 9-2 (4A)
17. AUBURN 8-3 (4A)
18. KENNEWICK 8-1 (3A)
19. WOODINVILLE 9-0 (4A)
20. UNION 10-1 (4A)
21. GONZAGA PREP 7-3 (4A)
22. WHITE RIVER 7-2 (3A)
23. KAMIAKIN 7-3 (4A)
24. SNOHOMISH 7-4 (3A)
25. ROOSEVELT 5-3 (3A)
--