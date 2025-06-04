Libby Roberts, one of Washington all-time greats in wrestling, signs with NCAA D2 Michigan powerhouse
It's going to be "Anchor Up" for Washington high school girls wrestling all-time great Libby Roberts in her next chapter.
Roberts, who won four WIAA Mat Classic titles for University High School in Spokane Valley, and never lost to an in-state girl during her career, signed with newcomer college program Grand Valley State University, an NCAA Division II university near Lake Michigan, on Tuesday afternoon.
The Lakers just completed their inaugural season of women's wrestling last winter, and were consistently ranked in the top five in the country.
Roberts' finalists were GVSU, North Central College (Illinois) and three-time national (NCWWC) champion McKendree (Illinois).
Last summer, much of Roberts' recruiting attention focused on North Central and McKendree, two programs she took officials visits to last fall.
It wasn't until a few weeks after Roberts closed her high school career with a fourth Mat Classic title in the Tacoma Dome when she flew out to GVSU with her father, Kevin, to visit the Lakers for 24 hours.
"I knew the coach (Jake Short) a little bit, and it happened to be a place she wanted to visit after hearing good things about the campus," said Kevin Roberts, her high school coach as well.
A few weeks later, a GVSU scholarship offer came through - and Libby Roberts gave a verbal pledge to the Lakers in early May. She will go into college wrestling at either 110 or 117 pounds.
And great news on the college women's wrestling front: The NCAA will hold its first national championship meet next season (2026) - combined for all levels (D1, D2 and D3).
