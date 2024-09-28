Lynden vs. Anacortes: Live score, updates of Washington high school football in fourth week (9/27/2024)
Anacortes High School won its first Class 2A football championship last December in Husky Stadium.
Before that, it was Lynden that was on top, winning back-to-back WIAA titles in 2021 and 2022.
The 2A Northwest Conference's top teams are ready to tango for league - and state - supremacy.
The two face off at 7 p.m. Pacific time. The game will be streamed live on Anacortes YouTube channel.
SBLive is tracking scores across the state of Washington through Week 4. Stay with us for the latest score and game updates from pregame to teardown. Refresh this post and scroll down for the latest.
PRE-GAME: LYNDEN VS. ANACORTES
Refresh for the latest.
FIRST QUARTER
TOUCHDOWN, XXX - Play here. (XXX, xx-xx, x:xx).
About Lynden
Key players— RB Max Assink, WR/DB Dani Bowler, QB Brant Heppner, DL Blake Holman, TE/LB Isaiah Oudman
About Anacortes
Key players— ATH/DB Brady Beaner, RB/DB Brock Beaner, TE/DB Micah Dickison, QB Ryan Harrington, WR/LB Rylin Lang,
* WEEK 4 WASHINGTON HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL PRIMER
---
SBLIVE SPORTS LAUNCHES HIGH SCHOOL ON SI
High School On SI will serve as the premier destination for high school sports fans, delivering unparalleled coverage of high school athletics nationwide through in-depth stories, recruiting coverage, rankings, highlights and much more. The launch of a dedicated high school experience expands Sports Illustrated’s reach to even more local communities as fans can now truly follow athletes from “preps to the pros” on a single platform, bringing them closer to the action than ever before.For more information, visit si.com/high-school.