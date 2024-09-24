Week 4 Washington high school football preview: 3 storylines, game picks and matchups to follow around the state
It is one of the "heavy hitter" league slates in Week 4 - with two of the best rivalries rekindling their spark this weekend.
In 3A Metro play, No. 4 O'Dea travels to No. 2 Eastside Catholic in a matchup of two of the best defenses in the state.
And in the Class 2A rankings, Northwest Conference power players Anacortes, the defending WIAA champion, and Lynden grapple as the the two-ranked teams in the state.
Here is a quick recap of last week’s highlights, and a look forward to Week 4 storylines and games to follow:
---
REWIND SBLIVE’S WEEK 3 COVERAGE
Thu: (2A) Tumwater 38, (4A) Eastlake 27
Fri: West Linn 34, (4A) Sumner 27
Fri: (4A) Camas 33, (3A) Lincoln of Tacoma 14
Weekend: 5 games you should not have missed
---
'COMEBACK CITY' STORY IN WEEK 3
Junior Miller would have preferred to have a comfortable lead.
Instead, his Prairie Falcons and rival Battle Ground had traded leads five times in the final 121/2 minutes of the game.
And trailing 38-36 with 1:06 to go, Prairie needed to go 50 yards to attempt a field goal - and longer to try and win it with a touchdown.
Well, the Falcons got the whole thing in dramatic fashion.
Quarterback Deven Vigue completed a pass in the middle of the field to alpha receiver Jackson Kimball, who spun away from two defenders for a game-winning 38-yard touchdown with five seconds remaining in the Falcons' 43-38 win.
"The back-and-forth things gets my heart going," said Miller, in his first season at Prairie. "Coaches believed. And the players believed the whole way through."
Miller said the Falcons had not thrown many downfield passes in the first two games, but since Battle Ground had played its safeties wide, the coach knew his offense would would take a couple deep shots in the middle of the field.
"Jackson is one of those kids who bought in immediately when I got hired," Miller said. "He is very athletic. He's a very strong kid. He's got great hands and understanding of the game."
---
TOP STORYLINES TO FOLLOW IN WEEK 4
Black and blue is their color - and calling
Dominic Daste doesn't need to remind his players who is up in the schedule this week - 3A Metro rival O'Dea. The two physical blue bloods are built similarly to control the line of scrimmage, and know whoever emerges from this showdown Friday in Sammamish has a leg-up in the league championship race. "Both sides know the other is playing," Daste said. "In the end, it is who is going to make a play. Eastside Catholic holds a 5-3 advantage in the series since 2019.
Anacortes, Lynden ready to battle
Two years ago, Anacortes coach Justin Portz knew his team was the underdog when Lynden came to town - and lost a close game. Last season, the Seahawks returned the favor on the road on their way to a first Class 2A championship. Now, with 4,000 fans expected to crowd Anacortes stadium Friday night? "This year is different. We feel we are on an even playing field," Portz said. "It's not like, 'Oh, it's Lynden and we hope we can play with them.' We are the favorite."
First installment of Spokane family coaching rivalry
Don't expect anything but love Friday night when two brothers - Cheney's John Graham and Gonzaga Prep's Nate Graham - face off in Greater Spokane League coaching for the first time. The brothers are sons of longtime Reardan coach Dan Graham (and neighbors with the legendary Gene Smith before that(. In fact, years ago, big brother (John) coached little brother (Nate) at CWU. "We are pretty close," Nate Graham said. Cheney just snapped a 13-game losing streak with a win over Ferris.
---
TOP THREE WEEK 4 GAMES ON TAP
2A No. 2 Lynden Lions (3-0) at 2A No. 1 Anacortes Seahawks (3-0)
7 p.m. Friday at Anacortes High School
Skinny: Seahawks have decisive speed edge, especially on turf. Can Lynden slow them down?
Live streaming link: No broadcast
SBLive Washington’s pick: Anacortes, 30-20
—
3A No. 4 O'Dea Fighting irish (3-0) at 3A No. 2 Eastside Catholic Crusaders (3-0)
7 p.m. Friday at Eastside Catholic High School, Sammamish
Skinny: Neiher team will pass much, so whoever makes more big plays in run game should win.
Live streaming link: NFHS Network
SBLive Washington’s pick: O'Dea, 18-14
—
3A Oak Harbor Wildcats (3-0) at 3A Sedro-Woolley Cubs (3-0)
7 p.m. Friday at Sedro-Woolley High School
Skinny: Last time Oak Harbor won Wesco title was 2007, and win here would big big in quest.
Live streaming link: NFHS Network
SBLive Washington’s pick: Sedro-Woolley, 28-21
---