Montesano softball player Violet Prince voted Washington High School Athlete of Week
Congratulations to Montesano softball pitcher Violet Prince for being voted as the SBLive’s Washington High School Athlete of the Week, this time for May 19-May 24!
The Bulldogs played their best softball in May ... all the way to another WIAA Class 1A championship in Richland. And this ninth grader was a big part of it. Prince registered a pitching win over Elma in the state semifinals (two runs, 13Ks) and save in the finals against Rochester (two runs, 12Ks). Also socked a two-run home run in third inning of title game.
Prince received 83.8% of the vote, beating out Skyview softball ace Maddie Milhorn, who was second with 10.1%.
We are currently accepting Washington Athlete of the Week nominations. If you would like to nominate an athlete, please email athleteoftheweek@scorebooklive.com or message us on Twitter or Instagram at @sblivewa.
WASHINGTON NOMINEES
Nicholas Altheimer, Curtis boys track and field: Anchored the Vikings' all-time record-setting 4x100 relay race in 40.97 seconds, and also regained top time in Washington in the 200-meter dash (21.02) at the Class 4A District 3/4 championships.
Kenyon Andrews, Hazen boys track and field: Already the state's new all-time leader in the 300-meter hurdles, he lowered the No. 1 time to 36.01 seconds in winning the event at the 4A/3A/2A KingCo-Metro-Wesco championships. It stands as the No. 3 mark in the nation this spring.
Lilly Camp, Aberdeen softball: Grand Canyon University signee led program to first WIAA softball championship with dominant performance in finals over Port Angeles (7 IP, 3H, ER, 13Ks). Also shut out 2A Evergreen rival Tumwater in semifinals with 16-strikeout showing.
Alyssa Carroll, Adna softball: Sophomore swung a hot bat during Pirates' unprecedented Class 2B three-peat championship run (RBI in every game), including six-RBI showing in quarterfinals against Kittitas and three-hit (including HR), four-RBI performance in title game against No. 1 seed Freeman.
Xavi Dellisanti, The Bush School boys soccer: For the lowest remaining seed remaining in any of the WIAA semifinals (No. 15), this senior midfielder got his side rolling early in a Class 1A first-round upset of No. 2 seed Cascade Christian with a hat trick in a 4-1 victory.
Justin Fuller, La Center baseball: For the first time in the school's 107-year history (a stat dug up by Meg Wochnick at the Columbian, the Wildcats are in the final four - and this Oregon State University signee's pitching gem (complete-game two-hitter) over Cashmere was key in 3-0 win.
Maddie Milhorn, Skyview softball: Led her team to elusive Class 4A title with pure dominance - a no-hitter against Yelm (17Ks) in the first round and giving up five hits over 26 innings in four games, striking out 49 batters. Only run she gave up was in the WIAA championship game.
Mason Pike, Puyallup baseball: Oregon State University signee and reigning state MVP pitched a Class 4A first-round no-hitter against Moses Lake on 102 pitches, striking out 17. He then scored one of the runs in team's frantic seventh-inning quarterfinal comeback over Lake Stevens.
Pierre Vega and Jace Williams, Wenatchee boys soccer: Juniors have scored all the goals in WIAA playoffs - first in 5-0 win over Olympia (Williams 3, Vega 2) and then in quarterfinal upset of No. 1 Tahoma as each player tallied a first-half goal in Panthers' 2-1 victory.
---