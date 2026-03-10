Trey Resch of Arrowhead Voted Wisconsin Boys Basketball's Top Guard of 2025-26

Congratulations to Arrowhead junior Trey Resch for being voted Wisconsin High SchoolBoys Basketball's Top Guard for the 2025-26 season.

In the fan-voted poll (held from March 3-March 10), consisting of 20 talented players from throughout the Arrowhead standout came out on top.

Resch averaged 21.3 points per game with 3.3 assists, and 2.0 steals in leading the Warhawks to a Classic 8 Conference championship, a berth in the WIAA Division 1 regional finals, and 19-7 overall record.

Resch received 55% of the vote (3,662) to claim top honors, Beloit Memorial senior Amare Hereford finished second (27%), Greendale senior Zavier Castillo placed third (4%), Port Washington senior Cal Loose took fourth (3%), Brookfield East senior T.J. Platz and New Berlin West senior Evan Kern each tied for fifth (2%), and Kaukauna sophomore Tyler Schwalbach was sixth (1%). There were 6,624 votes registered in the week-long poll.

