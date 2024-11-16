Mount Tahoma vs. Decatur: Live score, updates of Washington high school football state first round (11/15/2024)
Last season, Mount Tahoma High School snapped a 39-year skid of reaching the WIAA playoffs, reaching the Class 3A quarterfinals.
This season, another heartwarming story has emerged - the Decatur Gators, who had never won a league championship of made it to the state playoffs until this fall.
The two teams meet at 7 p.m. Pacific time Friday at Federal Way School District's Memorial Stadium in a WIAA first-round game. A live feed is available on NFHS Network (subscription only).
PRE-GAME: MOUNT TAHOMA VS. DECATUR
FIRST QUARTER
About Mount Tahoma
Key players— RB Jonny Comoza, QB Mikkah Cordero, RB/LB Felix Diaz, WR/DB Elijah Durr, TE/LB Shan Jones.
About Decatur
Key players— OL/DL Taeron Clay, WR/DB Maddox Heyliger, QB Spencer Holloway, WR/DB Jasonni Prum, RB/LB Nehemiah Washington,
