High School

Navigating 2024 Washington high school football schedule, Week 1: 'Plateau' powers revisit territorial showdown

Returning state semifinalists Eastlake (4A) and Eastside Catholic (3A) meet for first time in more than a decade

Todd Milles

Eastlake returns three starting linebackers from its Class 4A semifinal team last fall, including Colby Johnson.
Eastlake returns three starting linebackers from its Class 4A semifinal team last fall, including Colby Johnson. / Photo by Vince Miller

Looking for a good Washington high school football game to plan a night out for during the first weekend of the upcoming fall?

We've got you covered.

SBLive WA breaks down Week 1 of the WIAA regular-season schedule, prioritizing the must-see games:

---

WEEK 1 (Sept. 5-7): Eastlake (4A) at Eastside Catholic (3A), Friday, 7 p.m., Eastside Catholic Stadium, Sammamish

Two of state's most opportunistic defenses - and best linebacking groups - face off for first time since 2013 in what could be a low-scoring debut up on the Sammamish Plateau.

---

Lynden saw its two-year reign as Class 2A champion end last fall, but Lions should be a serious factor in 2024.
Lynden saw its two-year reign as Class 2A champion end last fall, but Lions should be a serious factor in 2024. / Photo by Todd Milles

Runner-up recommendation: Lake Stevens (4A) at Sumner (4A), Friday, 7 p.m., Sunset Chev Stadium

Rivalry alert: Lynden (2A) at Ferndale (3A), Friday, 7 p.m.

Non-league appeal: Chiawana (4A) at Rocky Mountain (ID), Friday, 5 p.m.

Large-school showdown (4A-3A): Graham-Kapowsin (4A) at O'Dea (3A), Friday, 5 p.m., Memorial Stadium.

Small-school dandy (2A-B): La Center (1A) at Montesano (1A), Friday, 7 p.m.

Six more to look at: Gonzaga Prep at Ridgeline (Friday, 7 p.m.); Mount Tahoma at Yelm (Friday, 7 p.m.); Puyallup at Tumwater (Friday, 7 p.m.); Roosevelt at Camas (Friday, 7 p.m.); W.F. West at North Kitsap (Friday, 7 p.m.); Kennedy Catholic at Bothell (Saturday, 1 p.m.)

---

Published |Modified
Todd Miles

TODD MILLES

Home/Washington