Navigating 2024 Washington high school football schedule, Week 1: 'Plateau' powers revisit territorial showdown
Looking for a good Washington high school football game to plan a night out for during the first weekend of the upcoming fall?
We've got you covered.
SBLive WA breaks down Week 1 of the WIAA regular-season schedule, prioritizing the must-see games:
---
WEEK 1 (Sept. 5-7): Eastlake (4A) at Eastside Catholic (3A), Friday, 7 p.m., Eastside Catholic Stadium, Sammamish
Two of state's most opportunistic defenses - and best linebacking groups - face off for first time since 2013 in what could be a low-scoring debut up on the Sammamish Plateau.
---
Runner-up recommendation: Lake Stevens (4A) at Sumner (4A), Friday, 7 p.m., Sunset Chev Stadium
Rivalry alert: Lynden (2A) at Ferndale (3A), Friday, 7 p.m.
Non-league appeal: Chiawana (4A) at Rocky Mountain (ID), Friday, 5 p.m.
Large-school showdown (4A-3A): Graham-Kapowsin (4A) at O'Dea (3A), Friday, 5 p.m., Memorial Stadium.
Small-school dandy (2A-B): La Center (1A) at Montesano (1A), Friday, 7 p.m.
Six more to look at: Gonzaga Prep at Ridgeline (Friday, 7 p.m.); Mount Tahoma at Yelm (Friday, 7 p.m.); Puyallup at Tumwater (Friday, 7 p.m.); Roosevelt at Camas (Friday, 7 p.m.); W.F. West at North Kitsap (Friday, 7 p.m.); Kennedy Catholic at Bothell (Saturday, 1 p.m.)
---