Navigating 2024 Washington high school football schedule, Week 2: Reigning state champions clash in blockbuster
Looking for a good Washington high school football game to plan a night out for during the second weekend of the upcoming fall?
We've got you covered.
SBLive WA breaks down Week 2 of the WIAA regular-season schedule, prioritizing the 12 must-see games, including a featured matchup:
---
WEEK 2 (Sept. 12-14): Bellevue (3A) at Lake Stevens (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Lake Stevens Stadium
Another showdown between the two-time defending 4A champion Vikings and defending 3A champion Wolverines awaits. This is the third consecutive season featuring an early-season matchup between these two powerhouse programs — Lake Stevens won both the 2023 (34-31) and 2022 (37-28) meetings.
---
Runner-up recommendation: Chiawana (4A) at Kamiakin (4A), 7 p.m. Thursday, Lampson Stadium, Kennewick
Rivalry alert: Okanogan (2B) at Liberty Bell (2B), 7 p.m. Friday, Liberty Bell High School, Winthrop
Non-league appeal: Graham-Kapowsin (4A) at Skyview (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Kiggins Bowl, Vancouver
Large-school showdown (4A-3A): Yelm (4A) at Lincoln of Tacoma (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Lincoln Bowl, Tacoma
Small-school dandy (2A-B): Napavine (2B) at Life Christian (1A), 7 p.m. Saturday, Harry E. Lang Stadium, Lakewood
Six more to look at: Bothell at Arlington (7 p.m. Friday); Eastlake at Mount Tahoma (7 p.m. Friday); Evergreen of Vancouver at Puyallup (7 p.m. Friday); Goldendale at Toledo (7 p.m. Friday); Sedro-Woolley at Stanwood (7 p.m. Friday); Neah Bay at Liberty Christian (4 p.m. Saturday)
---