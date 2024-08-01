High School

Navigating 2024 Washington high school football schedule, Week 5: Recent WIAA champions meet for first time ever

Graham-Kapowsin and Yelm are now 4A SPSL South opponents after Eagles won 4A title in 2021, and Tornados captured 3A crown a year later.

Lauren Smith

Yelm lost plenty of skill position players from 2023 WIAA runner up squad, but Jacob Tracy is back.
Looking for a good Washington high school football game to plan a night out for during the fifth weekend of the upcoming fall?

We've got you covered.

SBLive WA breaks down Week 5 of the WIAA regular-season schedule, prioritizing the 12 must-see games, including a featured matchup:

---

WEEK 5 (Oct. 3-5): Graham-Kapowsin (4A) at Yelm (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Yelm High School

These two elite South Sound programs are set to meet for the first time ever this fall, now both members of the 4A SPSL. And the matchup could eventually decide the 4A SPSL South title. Both programs are recent state championship winners — Graham-Kapowsin in 2021 (4A) and Yelm in 2022 (3A) — and reached the final in their respective classifications last season.

---

Lincoln of Tacoma quarterback Sione Kaho throws a pass during the PLU Football Showcase in Parkland.
Lincoln of Tacoma quarterback Sione Kaho throws a pass during the PLU Football Showcase in Parkland. / Photo by Todd Milles

Runner-up recommendationRoyal (1A) at Cashmere (1A), 7 p.m. Friday, Cashmere High School.

Rivalry alertPuyallup (4A) at Sumner (4A), 7 p.m. Thursday, Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner.

Non-league appealFreeman (2B) at Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (1A), 7 p.m. Friday, Lakeside High School, Nine Mile Falls.

Large-school showdown (4A-3A)Lincoln of Tacoma (3A) at Mount Tahoma (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Mount Tahoma Stadium, Tacoma.

Small-school dandy (2A-B)Rogers of Spokane (2A) at West Valley of Spokane (2A), 7 p.m. Friday, West Valley High School, Spokane.

Six more to look at: Glacier Peak at Lake Stevens (7 p.m. Friday); Kennewick at Richland (7 p.m. Friday); Montesano at Tenino (7 p.m. Friday); Skyline at Eastlake (7 p.m. Friday); Stanwood at Ferndale (7 p.m. Friday); Bellevue at Bothell (Saturday).

---

