Navigating 2024 Washington high school football schedule, Week 5: Recent WIAA champions meet for first time ever
Looking for a good Washington high school football game to plan a night out for during the fifth weekend of the upcoming fall?
We've got you covered.
SBLive WA breaks down Week 5 of the WIAA regular-season schedule, prioritizing the 12 must-see games, including a featured matchup:
---
WEEK 5 (Oct. 3-5): Graham-Kapowsin (4A) at Yelm (4A), 7 p.m. Friday, Yelm High School
These two elite South Sound programs are set to meet for the first time ever this fall, now both members of the 4A SPSL. And the matchup could eventually decide the 4A SPSL South title. Both programs are recent state championship winners — Graham-Kapowsin in 2021 (4A) and Yelm in 2022 (3A) — and reached the final in their respective classifications last season.
---
Runner-up recommendation: Royal (1A) at Cashmere (1A), 7 p.m. Friday, Cashmere High School.
Rivalry alert: Puyallup (4A) at Sumner (4A), 7 p.m. Thursday, Sunset Chev Stadium, Sumner.
Non-league appeal: Freeman (2B) at Lakeside of Nine Mile Falls (1A), 7 p.m. Friday, Lakeside High School, Nine Mile Falls.
Large-school showdown (4A-3A): Lincoln of Tacoma (3A) at Mount Tahoma (3A), 7 p.m. Friday, Mount Tahoma Stadium, Tacoma.
Small-school dandy (2A-B): Rogers of Spokane (2A) at West Valley of Spokane (2A), 7 p.m. Friday, West Valley High School, Spokane.
Six more to look at: Glacier Peak at Lake Stevens (7 p.m. Friday); Kennewick at Richland (7 p.m. Friday); Montesano at Tenino (7 p.m. Friday); Skyline at Eastlake (7 p.m. Friday); Stanwood at Ferndale (7 p.m. Friday); Bellevue at Bothell (Saturday).
---